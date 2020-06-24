What Is 'Love' On Netflix All About? Is It Similar To The Newest Hit '365 DNI'? Read Here

Love is a bold erotic art film which was written and directed by the Paris based Argentinian filmmaker Gasper Noe. The film released in 2015 at the Cannes film festival in 3D. Love on Netflix is a recent addition to the streaming platforms' list of erotic films.

The Plot of Love

Love on Netflix’s opening scene shocked many of its viewers and speaks volumes of the films nature. The story of Love by Gasper Noe, revolves around Murphy, an American cinema school student, living in Paris. Murphy gets in a relationship with Electra, a French girl and the pair dated for two years.

One day, Murphy and Electra meet a blonde Danish teenager named Omi. The couple decides to get involved with Omi to add more fun and excitement in their relationship. However, the thing takes a problematic turn for the couple when Murphy gets involved with Omi, behind Electra’s back. Omi ends up getting pregnant as a result and becomes unwilling to abort the unwanted pregnancy as she is against abortion.

This unplanned pregnancy and the looming responsibility of a child, end Murphy and Electra’s relationship on a ghastly note. In Love on Netflix viewers will get to witness, how Murphy is forced to live with Omi, because of the responsibility of the child. One day, Murphy receives an unexpected call from Electra’s mother Nora and is informed that Electra hasn’t called her mother in three months. Nora gets increasingly worried when Murphy informs her that he hasn’t heard from her daughter. It is clearly revealed at this point to the audiences that Electra has suicidal tendencies.

Love on Netflix cast

Love on Netflix stars American actor Karl Glusman in the lead role of Murphy, while Swiss actor Aomi Muyock plays Electra. Omi is played by actor Klara Kristin. The filmmaker Gasper Noe appears as Noe in the film.

Is Love on Netflix similar to 365 DNI?

The Polish film 365 DNI received a lot of attention by International audiences, especially ever since it landed on Netflix. The film was considered particularly remarkable for its good looking and cast and bold scenes. But 365 DNI is more of a commercial film than Love on Netflix. Love is an art film, hence the filmmaker has taken bold steps with openly portraying intimate scenes.

There is no hesitation in portraying the intimate scenes whatsoever in Love. In fact, Gasper Noe revealed in one of his interviews, given to a media portal that all the intimate scenes in the film were real, the actors were not merely acting. While actors Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka from 365 DNI revealed in an Instagram live that the intimate scenes in the movie were not real, but they were only acting.

Love on Netflix Audience reaction and reviews

Unfortunately, Love received only 38 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes' Audience Score. The film has received 6.1 out 10 on IMDb ratings. Since the release of Love on Netflix, netizens on Rwitter have become very curious about the film and are conducting discussions about the film.

oomfs go on netflix look up the movie love and record your reaction to the opening scene for me here’s mine pic.twitter.com/tIWblANZji — zey loves pey (@hesunbabe) June 23, 2020

GO WATCH THE FIRST OPENING SCENE OF LOVE ON NETFLIX AND REPLY TO THIS TWEET I JUST NEED TO KNOW WHAT YALL THINK — moon (@myronthecreater) June 23, 2020

Yalllll so on tik tok people was saying watch this movie Love on Netflix. Bro the opening scene of the movie gonna have you like pic.twitter.com/ewWdJtN3Yf — 🦋 (@haileyx3x) June 23, 2020

