J.K. Simmons Confirms That His Character J.J. Jameson Will Return In Future MCU Films

J.K. Simmons last featured in Spider-man: Far From Home, where he made a brief cameo appearance as J.J. Jameson, his most iconic character. During a radio interview, J.K. Simmons opened up about his role as J.J. Jameson and why he decided to return to the role after a seven-year hiatus.

Moreover, the actor also revealed that Spider-man: Far From Home would not be his last appearance as J.J. Jameson. In fact, J.K. Simmons has already filmed another scene as J.J. Jameson for the upcoming MCU films.

J.K. Simmons confirms that he has already filmed other scenes as J.J. Jameson

In a recent radio interview, J.K. Simmons stated that the short answer was that he was definitely returning as J.J. Jameson for subsequent MCU movies. The actor also stated that he had already filmed another cameo scene for the upcoming Spider-man film. Moreover, J.K. Simmons believed that he would be asked to film even more scenes in the near future.

J.K. Simmons claimed that there was a future for his character after a seven-year hiatus. The actor added that he made a brief cameo as J.J. Jameson during the end credits scene of Spider-man: Far From Home. He then confirmed that there was one more Jameson appearance that was already filmed and would be used in a future MCU movie.

Moreover, J.K. Simmons claimed that there is a plan for yet another cameo scene. Finally, J.K. Simmons stated that he hoped J.J. Jameson would continue to feature in the MCU now and forever. J.K. Simmons returning to play J.J. Jameson was a huge deal for many Spider-man fans. The actor was one of the most iconic parts of the old Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

In fact, J.K. Simmons is the only main cast member of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy who has reprised his role in the new MCU Spider-Man movies. Meanwhile, J.K. Simmons is set to return in the role of James Gordon in Zack Snyder's Justice League. This new Justice League will be a version of the 'Snyder cut' that many fans have been asking for since the theatrical release of the Justice League film.

