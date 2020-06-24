Where Is The 'Floor Is Lava' Filmed? Here Are All The Filming Locations Of The Game Show

The new Netflix game show Floor is Lava takes an amusingly classic childhood game and turns it into a fierce competition. The Floor is Lava on Netflix released on June 19, 2020. Read this article to know, the Floor is Lava filming location.

Where is the Floor is Lava filmed?

The Floor is Lava is filmed entirely in Los Angeles. In fact, the Floor is Lava filming location is just one soundstage room. The obstacles and courses get redecorated after every team completes the obstacle. The entire set is changed and reset for every new episode.

Read | Floor is Lava review: Netflix's latest reality show takes one on a trip down memory lane

The floor is filled with a hot orangish-red liquid, which as per the reports of a popular media portal is just water dyed red with food dye. A few stepping stones or platform like structures such as a sofa, chair or a bed are placed at varying distances on the red water. All three levels of the Floor is Lava on Netflix are shot in the same soundstage.

It is presumably being shot in Netflix’s biggest production hubs, that are spread throughout the city of Los Angeles. Although the settings are different, the sizes of the room also vary, the camera placements are very diverse as well, even the entry and exit points are varying. The lava on the floor itself makes it clear that it’s all done in one single location.

Image Credit: @morepremiere (Twitter)

Read | Hailey Baldwin challenges Justin Bieber to play 'The Floor is Lava' game; See video here

In addition to its hundreds of thousands of square feet of “production hubs” throughout Los Angeles, Netflix Studios also owns soundstage spaces in New York City, Toronto, Madrid, and New Mexico. Although Netflix itself hasn’t confirmed the Floor is Lava filming location yet. But, Los Angeles is the centre of all production and filming work for most American series. Hence, it is safe to assume that Netflix is using its production hub in Los Angeles as the Floor is Lava filming location.

Read | 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 release date: When is the series releasing on Netflix?

The Floor is Lava on Netflix

Each episode of this Netflix game show sees three teams of three contestants each to compete. Contestants are expected to navigate bars and hop from chair to chair, while still making sure they don’t fall into the red lava on the floor. The course is designed to make it ridiculously easy for the contestants to fall into the lava.

Unlike in-game shows such as Ultimate Beastmaster, the contestants on the Floor is Lava are far from being professionals, hence, the challenge gets intensified for them. Once the contestants fall into the so-called lava, they disappear while their teammates have to proceed without them.

Image Credit: Netflix (YouTube)

Read | What time does 'Athlete A' release on Netflix? See more details about this documentary

It has been reported that the show uses editing effects to make it look as though the contestants are disappearing into the lava floor. The teammates now also have the added pressure to avenge their fallen teammate. Each team gets a point for every person who completes the course. The winning team receives a $10,000 and a lava lamp, a fitting prize.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.