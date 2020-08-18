'Lovecraft Country' Quiz That Will Help You Test Your Observation And Decoding Skills

Lovecraft Country is the latest television series on HBO which has been leaving the audience stunned with the plot and performances. The show revolves around a young African-American who is travelling across the USA in search of his missing father. The show brings to light the extreme racism that existed in that era while unfolding an emotional storyline. Here is a look at a set of questions that will test your observation skills if you have started watching the intriguing show.

Lovecraft Country Quiz

1. The opening dream sequence of Lovecraft Country showcases which war?

German war

Korean war

Vietnamese war

Indian war

2. What colour is the alien woman (Jamie Chung) who comes out of the flying saucer in the dream sequence?

Red

Blue

Green

Grey

3. Atticus Freeman is seen reading a book after getting off the bus, what is the title of the book?

Earth Hive

Chariots of the Gods by Erich Von Daniken

UFOs by Leslie Kean

A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs

4. According to most theories, Atticus Freeman’s flying saucer references are related to which real-life UFO sightings?

Roswell, 1947

Lubbock Lights, 1951

Levelland, 1957

Rendlesham Forest, 1980

5. Atticus decides to go home after receiving a letter from his father. Where is he planning to return?

New York

Texas

Chicago

Carolina

6. Atticus’ atlas features drawings by whom?

Letitia

Christina

Diana

Ruby

7. “Why White House is white?” is a dialogue by which character?

Diana

Atticus

Letitia

Montrose

8. What is the name of Jamie Harris’ character in the series Lovecraft Country?

Sammy

Maybelle

Jackie Robinson

Eunice Hunt

9. Where was Lovecraft Country filmed?

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios

Blackhall Studios

White Pines State Park

All of the above

10. Who is the mysterious woman who exits the silver car after the dramatic car chase sequence in the first episode?

Wunmi Mosaku

Jada Harris

Abbey Lee

Jamie Chung

Answers

Korean War Red A princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs Roswell, 1947 Chicago Diana Atticus Eunice Hunt All of the Above Abbey Lee

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (HBO)

