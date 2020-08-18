'Lovecraft Country' Quiz That Will Help You Test Your Observation And Decoding Skills

Lovecraft Country is the latest television series on HBO which has been leaving the audience stunned with the plot and performances. The show revolves around a young African-American who is travelling across the USA in search of his missing father. The show brings to light the extreme racism that existed in that era while unfolding an emotional storyline. Here is a look at a set of questions that will test your observation skills if you have started watching the intriguing show.
Lovecraft Country Quiz
1. The opening dream sequence of Lovecraft Country showcases which war?
- German war
- Korean war
- Vietnamese war
- Indian war
2. What colour is the alien woman (Jamie Chung) who comes out of the flying saucer in the dream sequence?
3. Atticus Freeman is seen reading a book after getting off the bus, what is the title of the book?
- Earth Hive
- Chariots of the Gods by Erich Von Daniken
- UFOs by Leslie Kean
- A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs
4. According to most theories, Atticus Freeman’s flying saucer references are related to which real-life UFO sightings?
- Roswell, 1947
- Lubbock Lights, 1951
- Levelland, 1957
- Rendlesham Forest, 1980
5. Atticus decides to go home after receiving a letter from his father. Where is he planning to return?
- New York
- Texas
- Chicago
- Carolina
6. Atticus’ atlas features drawings by whom?
- Letitia
- Christina
- Diana
- Ruby
7. “Why White House is white?” is a dialogue by which character?
- Diana
- Atticus
- Letitia
- Montrose
8. What is the name of Jamie Harris’ character in the series Lovecraft Country?
- Sammy
- Maybelle
- Jackie Robinson
- Eunice Hunt
9. Where was Lovecraft Country filmed?
- Cinespace Chicago Film Studios
- Blackhall Studios
- White Pines State Park
- All of the above
10. Who is the mysterious woman who exits the silver car after the dramatic car chase sequence in the first episode?
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Jada Harris
- Abbey Lee
- Jamie Chung
Answers
- Korean War
- Red
- A princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs
- Roswell, 1947
- Chicago
- Diana
- Atticus
- Eunice Hunt
- All of the Above
- Abbey Lee
