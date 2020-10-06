If You Loved 'American Murder', Here Are Some True Crime Films/shows To Binge-watch

Fans of the true-crime genre were treated horrific yet intriguing documentary named American Murder: The Family Next Door. The documentary revolved around a family of four, however, when the murder and the children of the family mysteriously disappear, husband Chris confesses to the killings later on. Read below to know some of the true-crime shows and films similar to American Murder: The Family Next Door.

1) Confessions with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

The four-part series features killer Ted Bundy talking about killing his 30 victims. It is a four-part series which also features confessions by women who managed to escape his capture. Check out the trailer below -

2) Making a Murderer

Steve Avery was first captured and imprisoned for 18 years for a crime he did not commit. However, after two years of his exoneration, he became a prime suspect of a murder. The documentary series features two seasons, making it a long-watch for viewers.

3) Dream/Killer

The almost two-hour-long documentary revolves around the story of Ryan Ferguson. He is tried and convicted for a crime which he did not commit which triggers his father to set out on a campaign to prove his innocence. The campaign lasted 10 years.

4) I am a Killer

Arguably one of the most spine-chilling documentaries in the list is I Am a Killer. It revolves around death row inmates sharing their tales about how they committed their crime. The documentary is just killers in front of a camera, unedited and raw, allowing viewers to have an insight into the killers' thought process.

Image courtesy - Still from I Am Killer

5) Lost Girls

Netflix has dived into the genre of true-crime pretty well as it features a number of films & documentaries revolving around the topic. Lost Girls is a scripted film of how one mother takes it to herself to find her disappeared daughter. Check out the trailer below -

6) Unbelievable

Unbelievable is a mini-series which gives a blunt view of the series of rape cases which took over in Colorado and Washington. The mini-series explores the rape cases without holding anything back or filtering the details. Check out the trailer below -

7) Knives Out

While Knives Out is not a true-crime film, it explores the essence of a murder mystery effectively. The ensemble star cast of the film makes up to an entertaining and engaging watch. Check out the trailer below -

8) Casting JonBenét

Casting JonBenét revolves around a six-year-old beauty queen who ended up murdered in her own house. While the family was suspected to be the killers, there still hasn't been a definitive resolution to the case. Check out the trailer below -

9) The Confession Tapes

The Confession Tapes is an eight-episode series where convicted murderers confess their actions. The murderers can be seen revealing that the confessions which got them convicted were different than what actually happened. Check out the trailer below -

10) Long Shot

Juan Catalan gets accused of a murder which prompts him to bring up alibis. For his matter, Juan had to prove that he was one of the many people present at a Dodger's game. Check out the trailer below -

