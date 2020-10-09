If You Loved 'FRIENDS', Here's A List Of Different Shows Curated Just For You

FRIENDS has been one of the most iconic sitcoms over the years. The show last aired in 2004 and still continues to have a huge fan following. Fans have been obsessed with the show and the quirky storyline that it had been following all throughout the years it was active. Hence, over the years, several shows have come out that have seen some sort of resemblance to FRIENDS. Thus, here is a list of some TV shows like FRIENDS which one could watch after they complete their binge-watching session with FRIENDS.

TV shows like FRIENDS for fans

How I Met Your Mother

One of the closest resemblances to FRIENDS has been How I Met Your Mother. The show was incredibly popular and got quite successful in the years it aired. Just like FRIENDS, the show's primary characters also hang out at a dedicated space. In FRIENDS, the characters hang out at Central Perk, the characters of HIMYM hang out at McLarens Pub. This show also primarily focuses on the lives of six individuals who are great friends.

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory is more like a nerdier version of FRIENDS. The characters from both the shows do not bear similar traits but do have a bond that matches the essence of both the shows. The flirty guy, the one guy who is forever alone, the smart guy who is the butt of all the jokes, are just some similarities that one can spot in the show. The Big Bang Theory revolves around the lives of a group of friends who are trying to get on with their daily lives, unlike FRIENDS, however, the cast of Big Bang Theory is much nerdier and thus that sets them a bit apart.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

In recent years, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has really caught the attention of viewers and garnered a huge fan base. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a crime based comedy, it does have elements of friendship and the occasional romance. The show primarily focuses on the detective work done by the pivotal characters; however, the jokes and the format of group dynamics are similar. Thus, Brooklyn Nine-Nine too can be a good choice to watch after one finishes binge-watching FRIENDS.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith starrer The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the funniest sitcoms from the 90s. The show aired in 1990 which was around the same time FRIENDS was around. Thus the time frame between the two is similar and the group dynamics too can be seen in some episodes. While the narrative of the shows is quite different, they match in terms of jokes and the overall group dynamic that the family follows through the series.

The Simpsons

The group dynamics are replaced with family dynamics in this animated series. The jokes are hilarious and the narrative is something that has been loved for years. Like FRIENDS, the Simpsons too has been on for a long time and has been loved by fans.

