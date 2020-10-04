If You Loved ‘The Good Place’, Here’s A Watchlist Curated Just For You

The Good Place is an American sitcom that enjoys a huge fan following and rave reviews from critics. The show has four seasons in which they have dealt with the afterlife and paradise-like place and the show is available to watch on Netflix. The cast of The Good Place includes Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, D’Arct Carden and Manny Jacinto in the lead. The Good Place ended in January 2020, but here is a list curated just for you to watch if you liked watching The Good Place.

Shows to watch if you love The Good Place

Dead Like Me

Dead Like Me is a two seasons long drama that first aired in 2003. The series revolves around a group of people who are offered to become grim reapers. The job of these grim reapers includes removing the soul of a person right before they die.

Pushing Daisies

Pushing Daisies is an American sitcom created by Bryan Fuller starring Lee Pace, Anna Friel and Kristin Chenoweth in lead roles. The story of the show revolves around Ned, who can bring dead people back to life with his touch. As the plot of the series unfolds, complications begin to creep in as Ned brings back to life his old crush and decides to let her live.

Good Omens

Directed by Doughlas Macknnon, Good Omens is a fantasy series that released in 2019. The show stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the lead roles. The show portrays consequences human beings face because of the interference of the higher beings and shows concepts like good and evil.

Living Biblically

Created by Patrick Walsh, Living Biblically is an American sitcom starring Jay R Fergusson and Lindsey Kraft in lead roles. The show follows the lead character as he decides to improve his life by living according to the Bible when his best friend passes away. The show is a light-hearted comedy show and aired in 2018.

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek is a very popular show among the fans of comedy genre and enjoys a loyal fanbase. The sitcom is created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy and revolves around a wealthy American family who is stripped of their wealth. The show recently won 6 Emmy Awards and is available to watch on Netflix.

Bonus mentions

Disjointed

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

