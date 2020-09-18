Lucifer Season 5: Aimee Garcia As Ella Reveals The Darkest, Hardest Moment In The Show

Lucifer season 5 debuted on Netflix on August 21, 2020. The show, which was earlier slated to end with season 5, will now get another season after the series was renewed in June this year. Lucifer would now have a final season 6 consisting of ten episodes.

Lucifer is based on the life of Lucifer Morningstar, who is played by Tom Ellis. Recently, Aimee Garcia, who plays the character of Ella Lopez, was seen talking about the darkest moment of the first half of Season 5. take a look at her comments on what was the hardest part of the show for her character.

ALSO READ| 'Lucifer' Season 5 Time: When Will The Show Start Streaming On Netflix In India & USA?

Aimee Garcia shares details about Ella's darkest moment in Season 5

Aimee Garcia, who plays the role of Ella Lopez, was seen falling in love with a journalist Pete Daily (played by Alexander Koch). Ella plays the role of a bubbly LAPD crime scene investigator in the Netflix series Lucifer. However, describing the darkest and hardest part in the show, Aimee Garcia spoke to Collider about the time when Ella falls in love only to learn that her boyfriend is a cold-blooded killer.

ALSO READ| Moviesflix Leaks 'Lucifer' Season 5 Merely Hours After Its Netflix Release

Aimee mentioned that it was the darkest and hardest time of the show as her character Ella who is usually so open and transparent faces an identity crisis when she falls in love with a killer. Aimee Garcia stated that it was very difficult to see a good person doubting themselves whether they are actually good.

The actor said that Ella is from a family of criminals and all of her brothers had taken advantage of her in many ways. She had to grow up in poverty, yet she is scrappy and that's what makes her so tough, positive and optimistic. However, after this incident, the character starts facing an identity crisis.

ALSO READ| Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: Will Fans Finally Get To See 'God' On The Show?

Lucifer is a Netflix’s urban fantasy show which is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The character of Lucifer has actually been taken from the comic book series called The Sandman. In the series, Welsh Actor Tom Ellis stars in the role of Lucifer Morningstar, the Lord of Hell.

The series showcases the life of Lucifer who is the Devil abandoning Hell and moving to LA where he runs his own nightclub there, he also becomes a consultant to the LAPD as well.

ALSO READ| Lucifer Season 5: Ellis Reveals How He Juggled The Twin Characters By Using Their Wardrobe

Promo Image courtesy: Lucifer Netflix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.