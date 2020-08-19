Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: Will Fans Finally Get To See 'God' On The Show?

Featuring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar- a powerful angel from heaven, Netflix’s original series Lucifer season 5 is all set to release on August 21, 2020. The production of Lucifer season 5 was stalled due to the Pandemic, but fans have rejoiced as the makers announced fresher episodes to release soon. In the previous season, fans got to know that Lucifer Morningstar accepted the sinister prophecy and kissed his first love, Chloe, regaining his throne in hell. Now, few more spoilers about the show seem to be out.

'Lucifer Season 5' spoilers

Lucifer season 5 to have 6 more episodes

Netflix’s original series starring Tom Ellis had 10 episodes in each season. However, the new season will have an additional 6 episodes. Tom Ellis announced that the show will be releasing in two halves, with 8 episodes each.

There will be a black and white episode

The fourth episode of Lucifer season 5 will be set in the 1940s, in an alternate universe. The entire episode is filmed in black and white giving it a noir feel. To add more to it, there will also be two musical numbers in that episode, including a duet between Lucifer and Mazikeen.

There will be a full-blown musical episode

Apart from the black and white episode, makers have also revealed that there will be a musical episode in the second half of Lucifer season 5. According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, the musical episode will be the 9th episode of Lucifer on Netflix. 80s pop star Debbie Gibson will be a guest star in the musical episode.

Lucifer on Netflix will be introducing a new character

First new casting announcement for #LuciferSeason5 with Matthew Bohrer (@MatthewBohrer) playing Donovan Glover. pic.twitter.com/9Pu9RrJKA9 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 23, 2019

Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Season 5 will be introducing a new character named Donovan Glover. Netflix announced that they will be casting Matthew Bohrer as Donovan Glover in Lucifer season 5. More details about hi characters are yet to be revealed.

We’ll be meeting God

God has been one of the main characters on Lucifer, although the audience has never got a chance to see him on screen. But as per reports by Entertainment Weekly, God will appear in multiple episodes on Lucifer Season 5.

When Does Lucifer Season 5 release?

Starring Tom Ellis, Lucifer Season 5 will be releasing on August 21, 2020. The seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are already streaming on Netflix.

