Lucifer Season 5: Ellis Reveals How He Juggled The Twin Characters By Using Their Wardrobe

Tom Ellis from Lucifer revealed how he managed to wear boots of twin characters in the show this season. The actor who has portrayed the male protagonist for years would be seen portraying the character of Lucifer’s twin brother Michael. Ellis revealed that the two characters are complete opposites of each other, and he further revealed how he juggled the two roles.

Tom Ellis talks about Michael wardrobe

Entertainment Weekly reported that on a December afternoon, at the sets of Lucifer, Tom Ellis looked unlike the titular devil that he has played for years. Ellis was always seen in perfectly-tailored suits which are more often than not used to be a three-piece. However, when EW went on the sets of Lucifer they saw Tom in an ill-fitted brown tweed blazer, a flimsy grey turtleneck and loose blue chinos.

EW reported that Ellis talked about the character’s wardrobe and why it was the way it was. The actor explained to the media portal that Michael is the twin brother of Lucifer and the two are nothing alike. Ellis revealed that Michael’s sartorial choices help him get into character.

Ellis told EW that he wanted the twin brothers to be poles apart in characteristics. The actor told the portal that while Lucifer is a stylish man, Michael was someone who doesn’t really think about his wardrobe. Michael is a character who does not look after himself and would be someone who would stay behind a computer and troll people.

Tom Ellis told EW that juggling both parts was rather difficult for him, however, it also gave him a bit of an adrenaline rush. The actor told the portal that he had to learn a different process because he had to ‘switch on and off and back in and out of different characters very quickly.’ He further told the portal that he wanted to find shortcuts and the different physical appearances of the two characters helped him.

Lucifer season 5 on Netflix

Tom Ellis also revealed to the media portal that the scripts also helped him figure out Michael’s physicality. The actor further told the portal that the different physicalities can be seen in the trailer as well. The season 5 of Lucifer released on Netflix on August 21, 2020.

What time did Lucifer season 5 release on Netflix?

Lucifer season 5 started streaming from 12:30 PM IST. Viewers from the USA can stream the fifth season from 12:00 AM PT/ 3:00 AM EST. The UK and Italy viewers can stream Lucifer season 5 from 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM respectively. Viewers from the Philippines can stream the season five of Lucifer from 3:00 PM on August 21.

