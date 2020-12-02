'Lucifer' Season 5 B Glimpse Shows Detective Chloe Decker Looking For The Devil; Watch

Lucifer is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It is an urban fantasy television series. Season five of the show has been divided into two parts, with the first one streaming on the OTT platform. Filming of the second part was halted due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic but has been completed now. The makers have now released a small glimpse.

Also Read | Tom Ellis Starrer 'Lucifer' Season 6 Writing Complete, Reveals Makers In Emotional Tweet

Lucifer season 5 part B footage shows Chloe looking for the devil

The official Lucifer Netflix handle shared a video on social media platforms praising Detective Chloe Decker, played by Lauren German. It has multiple scenes of Chloe from the previous seasons. What caught much attention was the last footage in the video. The scene seems to be the starting of season five-part B. It has Chloe Decker in the precinct looking for Lucifer Morningstar, portrayed by Tom Ellis. The setting is the same as the ending of the last season.

Spoiler Alert! During the climax of Lucifer season five part one, the devil gets into a fight with his twin brother Michael, with Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) being on Lucifer's side. The three superbeings battle at the police precinct, and then God (Dennis Haysbert) himself has to arrive there to stop his children. It is assumed that God must have taken his kids to another safer place, hence, detective Chloe Decker couldn’t find Lucifer. Check out the clip below.

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Season 5 Wraps Up, Cast Officially Begins Season 6 Shoot

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Musical Episode's Glimpse Out, Showrunners Reveal Its Idea

The show focuses on the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst his fight against his father, God.

Lucifer season 5 part – A is currently available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Season five-part – B has recently wrapped filming and will have the same number of episodes. Lucifer sixth and final season has commenced shooting and is expected to arrive in late 2021, or early 2022.

Also Read | Tom Ellis Refuses To Play Lucifer Morningstar Again After Sixth And Final Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.