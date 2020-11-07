Tom Ellis Starrer 'Lucifer' Season 6 Writing Complete, Reveals Makers In Emotional Tweet

Lucifer is an urban fantasy television series that has garnered heaps of praise on Netflix. It stars Tom Ellis in the titular role as the devil. The show will be reaching its conclusion with the upcoming sixth and final season. Now executive producer Ildy Modrovich revealed that the show’s written draft has been concluded.

Also Read | Tom Ellis Refuses To Play Lucifer Morningstar Again After Sixth And Final Season

Lucifer season 6 finishes writing, announces boss with a heart-breaking tweet

Lucifer co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich took to her Twitter handle to provide an update about the final season. She mentioned that it is the last day on show’s writer room, hinting that the script for the season is completed. She stated that the team inspired her beyond words. Modrovich wrote that her heart is full but yet it is breaking. She also shared a picture with her colleagues who are seen giving a flying kiss as they wrap up their work via video call.

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Season 5 Wraps Up, Cast Officially Begins Season 6 Shoot

Ildy Modrovich’s tweet made several fans of Lucifer excited yet sad. Many mentioned that the news bought tears to the eyes. Users also replied with a broken red heart and crying emoticons. Check out a few reactions.

its true im crying — taylor ♥ (@luxbringxr) October 29, 2020

You are making me cry right now — Agni (@aagusai) October 29, 2020

I'm not ready to say goodbye ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — Bory//Always be kind ðŸŒ¸ (@oliciferstan) October 29, 2020

ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”â¤ï¸ — Captin Deckerstar (@Meisha28389905) October 29, 2020

Thank you for all the hard work that you have done ðŸ’œ — Alice (@alicew617) October 29, 2020

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Musical Episode's Glimpse Out, Showrunners Reveal Its Idea

Lucifer cast includes Lauren German, D. B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesly-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and others. The show is based on characters created for DC Comics’ Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series 'The Sandman'. It is developed by Tom Kapinos, with Warner Bros. Television as the distributor.

The series focuses around the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst of his fight against his father, God.

Lucifer season 5 part – A is currently available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Season five-part – B has recently wrapped up filming and will have the same number of episodes. Lucifer sixth and final season has commenced shooting and is expected to arrive in late 2021, or early 2022.

Also Read | 'Lucifer' Sixth And Final Season To Have Fewer Episodes Than Expected?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.