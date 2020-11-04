Tom Ellis Refuses To Play Lucifer Morningstar Again After Sixth And Final Season

Lucifer is an urban fantasy television series that has garnered heaps of praise on Netflix. It stars Tom Ellis in the titular role as the devil. The show will be reaching its conclusion with the upcoming sixth and finale season. However, fans were hoping to see more of Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar in some way, but the actor has denied essaying the character again.

Tom Ellis refuses to play Lucifer again after the sixth season

In a recent podcast of King of Con, Tom Ellis opened up about his future as the king of hell. He said that six seasons of the show is a real achievement for him. The actor mentioned that it’s been a huge emotional journey and he does not think he wants to do it anymore. He clarified that he knows he does not want to portray the character ahead. Ellis stated that it is mainly because he wants to know that they are ending and because he has had such a great time. He thinks it is only fitting that they have a proper ending to the series.

Tom Ellis made his debut as Lucifer Morningstar with the first season which aired in 2016 on Fox. The show ran for two more successful seasons on the broadcast network. It was then cancelled on Fox after its third season in 2018. Fans started demanding more of the series through social media campaigns. Netflix picked up Lucifer and revived it for a fourth instalment. Following its success, the streaming giant renewed the series for a fifth and final sixth season.

Lucifer cast includes Lauren German, D. B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesly-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and others. The show is based on characters created for DC Comics’ Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series 'The Sandman'. It is developed by Tom Kapinos, with Warner Bros. Television as the distributor.

The series focuses around the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst of his fight against his father, God.

Lucifer season 5 part – A is currently available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Season five-part – B has recently wrapped filming and will have the same number of episodes. Lucifer sixth and final season has commenced shooting and is expected to arrive in late 2021, or early 2022.

