Lucifer Season 6 Shooting Begins, Cast Shares Photos From The Sets

Lucifer recently completed its fifth season. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Lucifer. Recently, Lesley Ann-Brandt, Inbar Levi, and Lauren German who are a part of the Lucifer cast posted photos from their individual social media accounts confirming that season 6 of Lucifer is underway. They play the role of Maze, Eve, and Chloe respectively on the show. On June 23, Netflix confirmed that Lucifer will return for one last and final season i.e...season 6. While the second part of season 5 is going to arrive very soon, fans cannot keep their calm on the news of Lucifer season 6. Actors like Tom Ellis, Kevin Alejandro, and D.B. Woodside are also a part of the Lucifer cast.

Lucifer Season 6 shooting begins

Since 24 hours, all the female actors of the show have posted photos regarding the beginning of the shoot for season 6. At first, Lesley Ann-Brandt posted a photo of Lucifer's season 6 set and wrote the caption 'Back to work she goes'. Then, Inbar Levi also posted a stunning photo of herself with a chair from Lucifer's set. Inbar Levi wrote 'We Back' on the post. Later, Lauren German also shared a photo with Inbar Levi's adorable pup and she also tagged Inbar Levi on the story saying " Cheelahs snuck into my trailer for a cuddle. 'Cheelahs is the adorable pet of Inbar Levi'. Then it remained no mystery that both Inbar Levi and Lauren German are back on the sets of Lucifer season 6. Check out the pictures of all the stars below:

Lucifer Season 6 release date isn't confirmed yet. However, fans are speculating that it might release in late 2021 if the second part of Season 5 releases earlier in the year. There are several reports that suggest that the last season of Lucifer will have only ten episodes. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Lucifer Season 6 release date.

Image Credits- @lucifernetflix Instagram

