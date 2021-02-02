Shoaib Ibrahim Pampers Wife Dipika Kakkar; Urges To 'normalize' Menstruation Talks

Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel, in which he was seen pampering wife Dipika Kakkar, on Monday. Interestingly, in the video, while performing various home chores, Shoaib was seen discussing menstruation. He also urged his male fans to take care of women during their periods. In the fourteen-minute-fifty-five-second long video, Shoiab gave a sneak peek into his kitchen when he was cooking lunch for Dipika.

Shoaib Ibrahim's special message

Shoaib shared the video, with the title, "Take care of her during her periods, It’s high time we talk about it normally". As the video started, Shoaib greeted his fans. After a few seconds, he opened up the discussion about menstruation. Later, he revealed that Dipika is on her Day 2 of her periods. As the video progressed further, Shoaib started sharing his piece of mind on how men should take care of women during their periods.

While talking to fans via the vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka actor was seen cooking lunch for his wife. As per the video, the actor cooked dal and rice. As the video came to its end, both, Shoaib and Dipika, urged their viewers to normalise talking about periods. Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a day, the vlog managed to garner more than 14 lakh views on the video-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the thumbs-up count of Shoaib Ibrahim's video read 157k, so far. On the other hand, a section of fans lauded the actor to take the initiative. A fan wrote, "Kindness to the wife is evidence of the completeness of manhood", while another asserted that Shoaib's mother has taught him to "respect and understand" how women feel. A commentator proclaimed that she got tears in her eyes while watching the video. A section of fans paid their respect to the actor for his gesture towards his wife.

On the professional front, the Sasural Simar Ka actors are all set to share the screen space together for a music video, titled Yaar Dua. Last week, on Friday, they shared the teaser of the music video. The song will be released on February 9.

