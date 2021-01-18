'Lucifer' Writers Give Disheartening Update On Upcoming Season 5 Part 2; Details Here

Lucifer is an urban fantasy television series developed by Tom Kapinos. It has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix over the years. Fans are eagerly waiting for season five-part B and the final sixth season. Now the makers have provided an update about the upcoming second part of the fifth season which is a piece of negative news for the fans.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 disappointing update share by writers

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has affected the whole world, including the entertainment industry. Shooting on multiple projects were halted in March 2020 and resumed later in the year. Similarly, premiere dates have also been delayed, including that of Lucifer season 5 part 2. Now the writers revealed that they sadly have no update on when it will arrive.

A fan on Twitter questioned Lucifer creators on when the upcoming part will release. The writers took to their official handle to reply to the tweet. They wrote that even they do not know when Lucifer season 5 part 2 will come out on Netflix. The tweet disclosed that it is not finished yet as the COVID-19 pandemic “blew up” their plans. However, they also gave some good news that they do have an official release and trailer date which will be announced soon. Check out the tweet below.

We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer https://t.co/y31KRRIFph — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 13, 2021

Lucifer cast and more

Tom Ellis will reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar aka the devil in the series. Lucifer cast also has Lauren German, D. B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesly-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and others. The show is based on characters created for DC Comics’ Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg.

The plot focuses on the story of the devil who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst his fight against his father, God.

