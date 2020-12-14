'Lucifer' Showrunner Shares A Santa Claus BTS Pic, Fans Hope For Christmas Special Episode

Lucifer has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix over the years. It is an urban fantasy television series developed by Tom Kapinos. Fans are eagerly waiting for season five-part B and the final sixth season. Now the showrunner has hinted that before them a special holiday episode could arrive on the streaming platform.

Lucifer boss teases Christmas special episode on Netflix

Ildy Modrovich, co-showrunner on Lucifer, is quite active on her Twitter handle and has been providing updates about the series on the social media platform. She recently dropped a hint that there might be a Christmas special episode coming on Netflix. Modrovich shared a behind-the-scene picture of an unknown actor wearing a Santa Claus costume. She wished happy holidays to her followers. Check out her Tweet below.

Ildy Modrovich’s tweet ignited the fans. Many replied and asked the co-showrunner if a special episode is coming on Netflix this holiday season. Several also speculated that it could be for the sixth and final season. Take a look at a few replies

As Ildy Modrovich’s tweet caught much attention from the Twitter users, she addressed if a special Lucifer episode would be coming or not. She wittily tweeted that the “REAL Santa” could have just visited their set as they have been very nice this year. It led to another speculation that if a special Christmas episode is coming then Lucifer plot could feature Santa Claus himself.

Lucifer cast and more

Tom Ellis will reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar aka the devil in the series. Lucifer cast also has Lauren German, D. B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesly-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and others. The show is based on characters created for DC Comics’ Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg.

Lucifer plot focuses on the story of the devil who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst his fight against his father, God.

There are currently 75 episodes available on Netflix, with season 5 part one being the latest installment. Shooting on season 5 part two has been concluded after a long halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The makers are currently filming season six which will be the concluding installment for the popular show.

