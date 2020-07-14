Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Gives Fans A Look At Lucifer’s Twin Brother Michael

After a long wait, the makers behind Netflix’s Lucifer have finally released the trailer of the fifth season. The trailer was released later yesterday and since then fans have not stopped talking about it. The latest trailer of Lucifer 5 introduces fans to Lucifer’s twin brother.

Lucifer 5 trailer review

Lucifer is seen leaving and going back to hell at the start of the trailer. However, a while later, he returns. While fans are thinking that it is Lucifer who has come back but in reality, it is Lucifer’s twin brother, Michael. He hides that he is Michael instead and introduces himself as ‘Lucifer 2.0’.

When Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) asks him how he could go back home without him, he reveals the truth. He tells her that he is not Lucifer. Mazikeen remembers how Lucifer had told her about a twin brother. It is then revealed that Lucifer’s brother Michael has entered to take over his brother’s life.

The real Lucifer eventually returns to earth. However, when he returns, Michael asks him how he liked the mess made by him. The trailer ends with both Lucifer and Michael in a face-off. The trailer sets up an interesting premise for the latest season as fans have not met Michael yet. Lucifer’s return is expected to answer several questions including his complicated relationship with Chloe.

Fans of Netflix's Lucifer have been waiting for a long time for season five. The show will pick up from Lucifer season 4’s heartbreaking ending. At the end of the last season, Lucifer decided to return to hell to keep the demons there. It was an even more heartbreaking decision as Chloe had declared her love for him. With the latest trailer, it is yet to be seen if Chloe will come to know that she is with Lucifer’s twin brother Michael or no.

Netflix had earlier picked up Lucifer for the first time in 2018. Back then, Lucifer was cancelled from its original platform, Fox. Lucifer stars Tom Ellis in the titular role along with Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Scarlett Estevez in pivotal roles.

The makers of Lucifer were supposed to end the show with the fifth season. However, they recently announced that they will be releasing the sixth season which will serve as the finale. The new episodes from the fifth season of Netflix’s Lucifer will be released on August 21, 2020.

Take a look at Netflix’s Lucifer 5 trailer here:

