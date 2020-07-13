'Lucifer' Movie Remake: Rahman To Reprise The Role Of Vivek Oberoi In The Telugu Version?

After the surprise announcement of the Telugu remake of the movie Lucifer. Now, several media reports claim that Sujeeth Reddy, the director of Saaho will direct the movie. In addition, it is also reportedly said that Rahman will be playing the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Speculations are rife that the makers of the Lucifer remake have approached south actor Rahman to play a prominent role in the film. Media reports suggest that he will essay the role of the main antagonist in the film. He will reportedly reprise the role of Vivek Oberoi, who was seen as the main villain in the original film. As per reports, the Virus actor was impressed with the character and immediately agreed to be a part of the Lucifer remake.

The reports also suggest that Vivek Oberoi was initially asked to be a part of the Telugu flick. However, he reportedly turned down the role saying that he isn’t interested in the project. The shooting of the movie is yet on the pre-production stage. The shooting process will reportedly begin after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation subsides.

A while ago, there were media reports that surfaced online claiming that veteran actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam had also been roped in the project to reprise the role of Manju Warrier from the original movie. Lucifer remake is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company. However, no official confirmation from the makers have been issued so far.

About Lucifer

Released in 2019, Lucifer is a Malayalam action movie helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bankrolled under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the plot of Lucifer follows the life of a political godfather, who ruled God’s own country. After his demise, a lot of thieves dressed as politician tried to take over his rule. But when the question arises about the real replacement of him, only one name strikes the mind of the people. Lucifer features Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya has been on a standstill. Featuring him as a Naxalite social reformer, Acharya will also see Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The makers of the movie are waiting to resume the shooting of the film.

