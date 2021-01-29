Lupin Season 2: Netflix Announces Return Of French Thriller Series In Summer 2021

The thriller series Lupin which was released on January 8, 2021, is all set to return with the second season. Netflix recently announced that the French series will return with another 5 episodes this summer. The streaming giant took to Twitter to share the news as well as a new poster for the series. Check it out.

Lupin Season 2

In the picture, Omar Sy who plays the role of Assane Diop is sitting on a chair. The chair is shaped like a face and is kept in the backdrop of a wall. Earlier, the French actor shared a tweet about the date of the release. The tweet which is in French, roughly translates to "The date for Lupin Part 2 was in front of you from the start. Or rather on my banner … You saw it, but you didn’t watch it.”. His tweet is a cryptic message for his fans to guess the date of the release just by seeing the poster. According to WhatsonNetflix.com, the streaming giant announced in a blog post that is now deleted that the series will release in Summer 2021. Check out Lupin's tweet.

La date de la partie 2 de Lupin était sous vos yeux depuis le début.

Ou plutôt sur ma bannière...

Vous l’avez vu, mais vous ne l’avez pas regardée. — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) January 28, 2021

Lupin Season 2 cast

While season 1 was loved by the audience and it ended with the cliffhanger, Omar Sy will return as Assane Diop. As per metro.co.uk, the actor will be joined by Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, Nicole Garcia as Madame Anne Pellegrini and Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini. It will also feature Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab. The first two episodes will be directed by Ludovic Bernard and the other three by Hugo Gélin.

Lupin on Netflix

Lupin is a French thriller series that revolves around a thief Assane, who loses his father during his teens. While the two move to France for a better life, Assane's father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini. Out of shame, his father commits suicide in the cell. The story takes a twenty-five-year leap where Assane uses his charm and skill to avenge the Pellegrini family. The first season ended with a cliffhanger where Assane's son, Raoul was kidnapped during their family trip. The second season will pick it up from there and might show how Assane tracks his son down and brings him back.

