'Lupin' Cast: Omar Sy To Ludivine Sagnier, Actors & Their Characters In This Web Series

Developed by George Kay in collaboration with Francois Uzan, Lupin is a French mystery comedy series. The plot of the series retells the classic story of Arsene Lupin, the worldwide famous gentleman thief and the master of disguise. The show premiered on Netflix in January 2021. The series consisted of 10 episodes, released in two parts. Here’s taking a closer look at the cast of this web television show.

Lupin Cast

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

The Lupin cast features Omar Sy essaying the role of the main protagonist Assane Diop, who is the only son of an immigrant from Senegal. He moves to France to seek a better. However, destiny takes an ugly turn when Assane father is framed for theft. He hangs himself from the prison cell, out of shame. Twenty-five years later, Assane comes across the book Arsene Lupin, story about a gentleman thief given to him by his father and sets out on a revenge path using his charisma and master of thievery.

Herve Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini

Herve Pierre is playing the role of Hubert Pellegrini, the main antagonist of the series. He is a wealthy and powerful person who frames Assane Diop for stealing an expensive diamond necklace. After Assane Diop grows up, he chooses to expose all Hubert’s crime smartly to get his father justice.

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Lupin Cast features Ludivine Sagnier essaying the pivotal role of Claire in the series. She is a French actress known for her stints in Un secret and Swimming. Apart from Lupin, Ludivine has been a part of several web shows like The Young Pope, The New Pope and more.

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Clotilde Hesme is another French actor who is playing the character of Juliette Pellegrini in Lupin. Clotilde is best known for essaying Lilie in Philippe Garrel directed Regular Lovers. She is also known for her stint as Adele in Les Revenants.

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini

Nicole Garcia is playing the character, Anne Pellegrini, in the series. She is best known for her roles in Charlie Says and Going Away. She was also the President of the Jury for the Caméra d'Or section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

