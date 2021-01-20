If You Loved 'Lupin' On Netflix, Here Is A List Of Similar Web Series Curated For You

Netflix's Lupin's plot is based on the character named Arsène Lupin. The character first came into existence when French writer Maurice Leblanc wrote short stories back in 1905. The short stories were featured in the French magazine at that time called "Je sais tout."

The Netflix synopsis for the series says "Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family." Lupin series is a crime drama series which has released only the Part 1 of the show as of now.

Netflix's Lupin's cast includes French actor and writer Omar Sy, who would play the role of Assane Diop. Omar Sy is known for his roles in The Untouchables, Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past as well. The other main role is portrayed by Vincent Londez from Night, Public Enemy and Missions fame, who portrays as Capitaine Romain Laugier. Lupin cast also includes Shirine Boutella, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy, Clotilde Hesme, Hervé Pierre and Ludivine Sagnier. Here is a list of web series like Lupin. If you loved Lupin, then you will surely like these crime-drama series.

Web series like Lupin

Money Heist

The Spanish heist series Money Heist was one of the popular series on Netflix as soon as it released. Based on the concept of the heist, the series has a lot of common elements with Lupin series. Currently, four parts consisting of 32 episodes are available on the OTT platform with a fifth and final season being in production. The Spanish show became so popular that it would also be getting its Korean version soon. Money Heist cast has Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, and others. The plot of the show revolves around a Professor who plans a "heist" on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.

White Collar

The TV series called White Collar gave the television industry a stunning camaraderie between an FBI Special Agent and a con-artist. White Collar is a crime series starring actor Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay. The show completed its 10 years last year in October. The show lasted for six seasons while airing its last season in 2014. White Collar is also one of the good shows like Lupin as it based on a con artist angle as well.

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (2018)

Evil Genius is a true-crime documentary released on Netflix in 2018. The documentary showcases the shocking death of Brian Wells in the middle of a bank heist in 2003 when an explosive collar on his neck exploded away. The documentary is a tale of robbery and is thus quite in line with the theme of Lupin.

Prison Break

Prison Break tells about the story of how the prisoners plan to break out of the prison. Even though it may seem like it is opposite to what Lupin showcased. But the thriller drama quotient of the series is the same as Lupin. Prison Break came to an end in 2017 with a nine-episode fifth season. Dominic played the role of Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break. Lincoln is one of the two protagonists of the show and is in prison after he was framed for murder. Lincoln's brother Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller), then comes up with a highly complex plan to break out his brother from prison. Prison Break is Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller's most renowned show.

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is one of the popular crime thriller series amongst the current generation. The show has gained positive reviews from audience and critics alike. Breaking Bad plot revolves around a chemistry teacher, Bryan Cranston as Walter White, who decides to cook meth in order to make ends meet so as his family has financial security when he passes away due to his stage 3 lung cancer. Breaking Bad cast also includes Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Anna Gunn as Skyler White and Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, among others.

