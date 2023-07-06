Made In Heaven Season 2 Coming Soon, Makers Announce Sequel With New Poster

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer Made in Heaven is back with the second season. The new season of the web series was announced today (July 6). With the new poster, the makers promise a bigger and grander season.

3 things you need to know

Made In Heaven season 1 was released in 2019.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur headline the series.

The web series revolves around two wedding planners who navigate the event organising space.

Made in Heaven to be ‘2x Grander’

The creator of the series, Zoya Akhtar took to her social media to share the announcement. Along with a poster for the show, she wrote, “The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander.” The poster featured a bouquet of withered roses.

(The new poster of the upcoming series. | Image: Zoya Akthar/Instagram)

The second season of Made In Heaven comes four years after the first one. In the second season, the makers have promised “an even deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas”. They also mentioned that just like the first season, the sequel will also challenge the societal taboos.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur reprise their roles

The new season of the show will boast an ensemble cast of Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Jim Sarbh. The makers have assured that the new season will maintain the balance between modernity and traditional values. Keeping in tune with the previous season, the show will continue exploiting the lives of Tara and Karan who fight a battle with each wedding they organise.

(Made In Heaven is headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The first season of Made in Heaven was released in 2019. The nine episodic series was well received by the audience. The show explores the themes of love, queer relationships, social evils like dowry, age shaming and several others. The release date and other details about the new series are awaited.