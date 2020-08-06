Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson

Dua Lipa is set to make a remix album of Future Nostalgia in the coming months. Dua Lipa even recruited Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson for her upcoming album. Dua Lipa also announced a remix for Levitating where she will perform alongside Madonna and Missy Elliott.

Dua Lipa announces remix for Future Nostalgia with Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson

CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST - LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH - FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA - PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES pic.twitter.com/LOeK09peYB — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

Taking to her official Twitter page, artist Dua Lipa revealed that she is all set to make a remix album with multiple other artists. In her post, Dua Lipa mentioned that she would release a remix of Levitating on August 14, followed by a deluxe edition of her second album Future Nostalgia on August 21. Dua Lipa further revealed that the new album will have a new version of Physical featuring Gwen Stefani. The song will be remixed by Mark Ronson.

Dua Lipa added that all Future Nostalgia tracks will be remixed in the upcoming album. Replying to her own tweet, Dua Lipa also added that there were many more surprises for her fans. Other than the remix with Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa is also working alongside Madonna for a remix of her album, Blessed Madonna. Dua Lipa previously mentioned that she was also working on a B-Sides album which is set to release soon.

Responding to a fan, Dua Lipa revealed that she had a lot of content coming up for the year. In fact, Dua Lipa claimed that she had enough content that would last her fans until 2022. Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia was released in March of this year and was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Entertainment portal NME praised Dua Lipa's album Future Nostalgia and also appreciated the timing of its release. In their review, NME mentioned that while Dua Lipa could not know what state the world would be in this year, the timing of her album was still important for her fans. Dua Lipa's album Future Nostalgia was also called 'bright' and 'bold. NME also praised the album's pop dance songs.

[Promo from Dua Lipa Twitter]

