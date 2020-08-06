Adam Gilchrist Reveals Comic Incident About Superstar-like Treatment In India

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist is quite a popular figure among Indian cricket fans due to his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gilchrist was the captain of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, who lifted the 2009 IPL title, before playing for the Kings XI Punjab. The three-time World Cup-winner has toured India many times in the past as player and commentator and has recently spoken of his fond memories in the country and his rivalry on the pitch with Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble.

Also Read: Justin Langer Admits To 'grabbing' Adam Gilchrist By The Neck, Almost Punching Steve Waugh

Former IPL winning skipper Adam Gilchrist recollects fond memories of touring India

In an interview with TV presenter, Madonna Tixeira in her show Live Connect, former Australian wicket-keeper and IPL winning captain Adam Gilchrist spoke about his love for India and the superstar-like treatment he received while touring the country. Adam Gilchrist said that Indians treat their tourists well and revealed that he stopped with the Chief Minister to look at the Gandhi statue that stopped traffic.

The former IPL-winning skipper said that one time when he was in Mumbai, he went jogging around with a hat, sunglasses, earphones with his head down. However, some cricket fans spotted him and started jogging with him. Adam Gilchrist revealed that they were jogging with him for a selfie and his visits to India are always entertaining and full of energy. The World Cup winner said that he is not sure when the next trip will be but he can’t wait to be back in India.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Ready To Entertain With Helicopter Shots In IPL 2020: Suresh Raina

Indian fielders used to say a particular word when I got out to Harbhajan Singh: Adam Gilchrist

During his interview on the show Live Connect, Adam Gilchrist also spoke about the time when he faced off against India during the historic 2001 series. Harbhajan Singh starred for Team India, up 32 wickets in three matches to almost single-handedly win India the series at home. The Turbanator took a particular liking to Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, restricting them from scoring freely and scalping them regularly during the course of the 3-match series.

Adam Gilchrist said that while he was batting and scoring runs, the Indian fielders did not say much, but always used a specific word when he got out to Harbhajan Singh, which he was unsure of speaking on live tv. In his 18 Tests against Australia, Bhajji has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 29.95 dismissing Ricky Ponting 10 times, followed by Matthew Hayden nine times and Gilchrist, seven times.

Also Read: Steve Waugh Compares The India-Australia Rivalry With Ashes Series, Calls It 'equivalent'

Also Read: Anil Kumble Says He Could Have Registered A 10-wicket Haul Had DRS Been Introduced Earlier

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au)