Maeve Wiley Aka Emma Mackey Hints At Quitting 'Sex Education'; Here's Why

Actor Emma Mackey may not be a part of the hit Netflix show Sex Education for much longer as she recently detailed the “bittersweet nature” of moving on from the show.

Mackey has starred as Maeve Wiley, a troubled teenager in comedy-drama since 2019. Now, as the Sex Education season 3 has just begun streaming, fans are already heartbroken after her suggestions.

The actor made the suggestions in an interview with Hunger as she sizzled in their recent magazine cover. The 25-year-old actor while praising the concept and cast of the show asserted that she can't be 17 her whole life.

“Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. We’ve kind of grown up together. But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can’t be 17 my whole life.”

Mackey earned her first BAFTA Television Award nomination for Best Female Comedy Performance for her iconic character, Maeve. For her character’s experience of unwanted pregnancy, the actor also made a place in the middle of cultural conversations. Talking about the impact of her role, Mackey said it’s a gift to play that kind of character. “It’s a gift to play that kind of character,” she says. “I think there’s something very powerful about her and I’m only sort of realising now, with a little bit of a distance, how much of an impact she has had on people.”

Further, the actor also revealed to the publication that she may pivot towards filmmaking at some point in time.

"I'm very attracted and seduced by the idea of writing a film and conceiving something, being there at the conception of a story, working at it, seeing it through and then choosing a team."



Before Sex Education, Mackey was seen in the television shows such as Badger Lane and Summit Fever. She has also worked in the 2020 thriller The Winter Lake. Her forthcoming projects include the mystery thriller Death on the Nile based on Agartha Christie's novel and Emily Brontë’s biopic, in which she will play the titular role of the famous author, best known for the novel Wuthering Heights.