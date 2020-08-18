Penelope Cruz-Matthew McConaughey And Other Reel Couples Who Dated In Real Life

There are several reel life couples who are adored by many for their performances on-screen. However, sometimes the chemistry between stars move from their reel-life to real-life. Know about co-stars who were in love with each other on-screen and off-screen.

Reel-life couples who date in Real-life

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco

Johnny Galecki played Leonard Hofstadter and Kaley Cuoco played Penny in the popular sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. Their characters develop feelings for each other over the course of the show and end up marrying in the ninth season. In real life, Galecki and Cuoco secretly dated for two years, from 2007 to 2009.

Currently, Johnny Galecki is married to Alaina Meyer, the couple have a son, Avery. Kaley Cuoco got married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2013, but they got divorced in 2016. In 2018, she exchanged vows with Karl Cook, after being in a relationship with him for around two years.

Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and Oscar-Winning actress Penelope Cruz dated back in 2005. They first met each other on the sets of an action-comedy film, Sahara in Morocco. However, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up in 2006, due to busy schedules.

Now, Matthew McConaughey is married to Camila Alves, and they have three children; two sons and a daughter. Penelope Cruz got married to Spanish actor Javier Bardem in 2010. The couple has a son and a daughter, born in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele

Cory Monteith worked with Lea Michele in 2008 on musical comedy-drama series, Glee. They were cast as love interests, Finn Hudson and Rachel Berry, on the show. In 2012, reports about the co-stars dating each other were out. The two remained together, until Monteith’s death in 2013.

The cause of his demise was revealed as a combination of alcohol and heroin in his system. Lea Michele married businessman Zandy Reich in 2019 in California. On May 2, 2020, the actor announced that the couple is expecting their first child.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie fell in love with each other on the sets of Game of Thrones in 2012. They briefly played each other’s love interest in the show as Jon Snow and Ygritte, until the latter’s character was killed off. However, they continued their relationship outside GOT, in real-life. After dating for around six years, they exchanged vows in 2018, at Rayne Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. They held their reception at the Wardhill Castle.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lile Reinhart appeared together on the teen drama television series, Riverdale. They essayed the role of a couple, Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper. Soon their on-screen turned real as they started dating in 2016, on the sets of the show. They frequently posted each other’s photo on their social media handles. They reportedly broke up in May 2020, however, the couple has not confirmed the news.

