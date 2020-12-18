'Mandalorian' Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To Grogu At The End?

Star Wars The Mandalorian season 2 premiered its season finale today. The season stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Gina Carano, Amy Sedaris, Carl Weathers, Horatio Sanz and Omid Abtahi in key roles. A number of people have been looking for The Mandalorian ending explained on the internet ever since the season finale aired. Here is an interpretation of the ending of the season, read on.

Plot of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, which released in the year 1983. The official synopsis of The Mandalorian reads: “After the fall of the Empire, a long gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.”

The Mandalorian has been given the task to return “a child” to its people, the Jedi. He starts searching through the galaxy and finds other Mandalorians whom he thinks will help him find the Jedi. The season follows the Mandalorian trying to find the location of the child so that he can complete his task of returning him to his people.

The series revolves around whether he would be able to find the child and if not, then what will happen. More so, if he does manage to find “the child” in the galaxy, would he be able to send it to its people? Will the people, who are living with it, be able to part ways with him?

Ending of Mandalorian Season 2

The finale of the season saw that Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves agree to rescue Grogu. The group is able to abduct Dr. Persing and use his shuttle to crash land Gideon’s cruiser. In the meantime, Mandalorian is able to find the Dark Troopers and is able to defeat one of them.

Luke Skywalker, whom Grogu had met on Tython, destroys the Dark Troopers. The Mandalorian allows Grogu to go with Skywalker to complete his training. As the episode progresses, Fett and Fennec travel to Jabba's Palace on Tatooine. Over there, Bib Fortuna is killed by Fett and he claims the throne of Jabba.

Mandalorian Season 2 ending explained

The season ended on a powerful note and struck many emotions by bringing back Luke Skywalker. He walks away with Grogu leaving everyone behind. The post-credits scene is one where they have teased the fans about the upcoming project of the franchise. According to the scene, the next project will be seen in September 2021.

Mandalorian Season 2 ending explained on Reddit

The ending of the series got mixed reviews from Reddit users. Where many people loved the ending of the show, few users on Reddit did not like the ending the season got. Reddit users felt that Luke's character could have been better written.

