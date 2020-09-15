Mandalorian Season 2 Leaks: Pictures From The Star Wars Show Leaked Prior To Release

Every internet user will undoubtedly remember that in 2019, the Baby Yoda memes were flooding the internet due to the launch of new Star Wars spin-off television series The Mandalorian. Season 1 of hit sci-fi thriller hit the screens in the United Kingdom on March 24. Nearly six months after this, it was launched in the United States as part of the launch of new streaming service Disney Plus. Since watching the show, Star Wars fans could not contain their excitement for the second season. The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is yet to release but, recently fans on Twitter have been sharing some leaked images from the show’s new season which has provided the aching hearts of fans with some relief.

Mandalorian season 2 leaks: Shots from the show’s season 2

The leaked images appear to be from a Disney Plus subscribers account. Hence, Disney has leaked some exciting images from Mandalorian season 2 on its streaming service. Among the leaked images one features every Star Wars fans favourite character Baby Yoda, who appears grim and seems to be aboard a ship.

In a few other images, the ship itself is seen sailing across a vast ocean. In another image, the Mandalorian himself is aboard the ship with another masked person assisting him. Fans across Twitter are excited as the images are the first visual snippet they have gotten from the new season of the show.

MORE IMAGES FROM THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/tsPfAuKHDw — trevor (@trevorthesith) September 15, 2020

The Mandalorian: About the show

Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is a television series of the world-famous movie series Star Wars. The series is available on Disney Plus to its subscribers across the world. Its is helmed by the popular American actor and director Jon Favreau, who has appeared in movies like The Chef, Iron Man and the NBC series Friends. The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action series created in the Star Wars franchise.

The epic events of this show are set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Also in the Star Wars timeline, it occurs 25 years prior to the events of The Force Awakens. The Titular character on the show, The Mandalorian actually is a bounty hunter named Din Djarin played by Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal. The Mandalorian is busy collecting his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic. According to a report on the series IMDb page, the series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama. Season 1 of The Mandalorian received 15 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards nominations, this included the nominations for actors Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi and composer Ludwig Göransson.

