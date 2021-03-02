Manga-based Anime Shows To Follow If You Loved 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a 2020 manga series that has been gaining a lot of attention for its promising content. This Japanese manga has been written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto. The much-loved series is based on the adventures of Boruto, Naruto’s son, who is a part of the new ninja world. The new set of ninjas have been aiming at maintaining peace, now that the world is new and advanced. If you liked Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, here are a few manga-based series that you can enjoy.

More manga shows like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

1. Nabari no Ou

Nabari no Ou is a good option to go for if you liked Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This series has been created by Yuhki Kamatani and revolves around the story of Miharu Rohujou. This series is quite similar to Boruto’s story as the two protagonists have similar ways of dealing with obstacles. In some cases, you might even be vividly reminded of the character Boruto.

2. Metallica Metalluca

Metallica Metalluca is a 2010 series which has been written by Teruaki Mizuno. This action-fantasy series has three volumes and is already famous amongst Manga lovers. The characters of Luca and Naruto have a lot in common, including their wish to follow in their fathers’ footsteps. They both are willing to do anything for their friends, which gives them similar personalities as well.

3. World Trigger

World Trigger is a good choice to go for if you absolutely loved Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This series revolves around a dimension gate that opened up in the city of Mikado. The action-sequences are different and have a distinct style that will keep you hooked. This series is slightly underrated and is a must watch for any manga fan.

4. Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is a famous series that has already gained recognition amongst manga lovers. If you have just finished Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and have been looking for something just as entertaining then this is the one to go for. Just like the Baruto series, Fairy Tail leaves a trail with its larger than life treatment.

5. Dragon Ball

Every anime list is incomplete without the mention of Dragon Ball. This classic beats every other story and has managed to stay alive in the minds of a vast audience. The show is all about a bunch of heroic characters who serve the purpose of keeping the world safe and harmonious. Just like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the main aim is all about the greater good.

6. Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden is closely related to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and hence, is the perfect show to watch right after. This series forms that premise of Baruto’s story and also gives you some background knowledge of Baruto’s world. If you are a fan of long storylines, this is just the right choice.

7. Soul Eater

Soul Eater is another show people opt for, as it has the ability to entertain the audience to the fullest. This series has been designed well and has a special place in the hearts of anime lovers.

8. Blazer Drive

Blaze Driver has been created by Seishi Kishimoto and holds a special place in the hearts of manga lovers. This series has a similar protagonist when compared to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. He is constantly trying to understand his superpowers better and takes up a task without a second thought. The dedication and wild attitude is vividly similar.

9. Hinomaru Zumou

Hinomaru Zumou is a series that has been set in modern Japan. The main similarity between Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and this show are that they both showcase the impact of good teamwork. The characters share similar bonds with each other and the protagonist is quite close to his family. This series is totally worth your time.

Read Valorant Celestial Skins And Anime Skins Bundle To Arrive In Game

Also read Who Are 'High Rise Invasion' Voice Actors? Here's All About The New Netflix Anime

10. Naruto

Naruto is the seed that started the entire storyline, and it is absolutely necessary to watch Naruto if it is not on your watch list yet. Baruto is the son of Naruto and hence there are various connections between the two characters. Just the right choice if you went for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations before covering Naruto.

Read 'High Rise Invasion': Will There Be A Season 2? What To Expect In The Survival Anime?

Also read Terminator To Get An Anime Series That Will Stream On Netflix; Know Details

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.