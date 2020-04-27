Manoj Bajpayee Prefers 'staying In Hills, Than In Urban Congested Area' Amidst Lockdown

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was in the middle of shooting for an upcoming project in Uttarakhand. The actor’s family was visiting him at the venue when the nationwide lockdown was declared after coronavirus cases saw a surge in the sub-continent. Manoj Bajpayee and his family decided to stay in the hills owing to the congestion back home in Mumbai. On April 23, the family celebrated his 51st birthday with anything available in the house they were staying in. The actor revealed to a news publication that it was the most different experience ever.

Manoj Bajpayee’s unique birthday celebration during Coronavirus lockdown

Manoj Bajpayee reveals that it was a moment of laughter and smiles during the normally uncertain lockdown. He says that even though the current situation does not call for any celebration on his birthday, but people around him tried to celebrate the day. He adds that the venue owners tried to collect anything available and decorate the house they are staying in. Bajpayee's wife and nine-year-old daughter made a beautiful card for him. Furthermore, the unit people, who also stayed back, decided to make some cakes and food. Even the director penned down some wonderful words for the actor. The day was unique and memorable for the actor.

Manoj called the situation rather uncertain, however, does not regret staying back in Uttarakhand. He said that staying in a de-congested area is better for his daughter, Ava. He also added that she is much happier here. Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about the attack on doctors and nurses in the interview to the news publication. He condemns such attack on the frontline warriors. He also added that serious actions should be taken against the agitators.

