Chefs Pankaj, Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor Come Together For Inspiring #BelanHaiNa Message

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have often been seen talking about several kinds of issues on their social media handles and have been motivating people to be strong and carry on during these tough times. Recently, Master chefs have come forward to spread positive vibes with their message to society amid the lockdown. They spoke about #BelanHaiNa to spread positivity. Read on to know more details:

Master Chefs say Belan Hai Na during tough times

Taking to her social media handle Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria posted a video that featured several master chefs including chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Chef Vineet from Master Chef, along with Chef Ajay, Saransh, and Vicky, who are also fellow chefs.

In the video post, fans and followers can see that all the chefs talk about how in times of trouble cooking comes to them. The video opens with Chef Vineet, who talks about how if there is tension, it will go away because "#BelanHaiNa". He then passes the "belan" to Chef Kunal, who motivates people by saying that if there are troubles there is courage, if there is confusion there is also a "belan".

He then passes the belan to Chef Pankaj. Amidst the lockdown, several people who are staying away from their family would be missing their loved ones, even more, some may also miss "maa k hath ka khana" and to all these people, Bhadouria says, "Aatmanirbhar bano". She says that if one is missing the home-cooked meals that their mothers used to make, they should pick up a belan and make some food.

These celebrities also talked in the video about household work and work from home and said that all the troubles will go away because we have "belan" and thus no one will sleep without food.

The video is captioned as, "Times have been tough and whether it’s for others or for ourselves, cooking has been our mantra and it has been great to see so many of you cook along. As chefs we have experienced that as long as anyone can cook you have the ability to heal, to feed and to nurture. This is our message for you, KEEP COOKING and we will bounce back kyunki #BelanHaiNa :) @chefajaychopra @vickythechef. @chefvineet @ranveer.brar. @chefkunal @saranshgoila @sanjeevkapoor."

