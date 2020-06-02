Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Dominates Billboard Chart

Lady Gaga recently released her sixth studio album titled Chromatica and it is making huge noise among the fans. In the album, the music artist also went on to collaborate with several other artists like Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. But one song that is hitting all the chords right is Rain on Me. The song is currently holding the top position of the Billboard chart. Read on to know more details:

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande topping charts

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s latest song Rain on Me, which is a song about post-traumatic stress, like most of the songs from the album, which revolves around mental health. This song has gone on to grab the top position on the Billboard chart according to reports. Grande has been breaking several records and even her previous song Stuck With U, which also featured Justin Bieber, another pop artist, was seen on the top on Billboard.

According to reports, the song has over 72 paid digital downloads. It has been streamed over 31 million times and has garnered an audience of 11 million on the radio. Lady Gaga released a video of the song on her official YouTube channel on May 22, 2020. It has gone on to receive over 3.3 million likes and over 7 crores 50 lakh views by the fans. The song also ranks first on the UK singles charts reportedly and is one number 3 on the Spotify music.

It has gone on to receive over 75 million views in the first 10 days itself. Little Monsters, the official fan base of Lady Gaga, has shown great enthusiasm towards her sixth album. The album has songs filled with positive vibes which is a contrast to the theme of the album. Grande fans, also known as Arianators have shown a positive response to this song

Chromatica was set to release on April 10, 2020, but was postponed and moved to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The theme of the album is mental health, healing, and finding love through all the hardships. It is produced under the label of Streamline and Interscope. The album has songs that range from dance-pop genre to electropop. The album is dived into three segments.

