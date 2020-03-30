Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Pics With Her Family Will Help You Beat Monday Blues

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the ruling divas in Bollywood and the actor is still not failing to showcase her versatility with each film. Kareena Kapoor last enticed the audience in the film Good Newwz. Good Newwz also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie Lal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan.

However, along with being a talented actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue family person. A dutiful daughter, a loving sister, a caring wife and a doting mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan has donned several roles in real-life too. Kareena Kapoor Khan also loves to strike a pose with her family on different occasions which proves how family-oriented Bebo is.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to show that she is a true family person at heart

We are a Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen striking a beautiful pose with her family. The beautiful picture has Kareena Kapoor Khan's mother Babita Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, her cousin Armaan Jain along with his fiance Annisa Malhotra. The picture also has Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan looking super cute in a white kurta.

The perfect click

The Jab We Met actor is looking lovely as she strikes a pose with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. The frame also has Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena looks beautiful in the picture while donning a printed bronze coloured salwar kameez which she has paired with a pink dupatta. Take a look at the picture.

