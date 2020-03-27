123Movies Leaks Voot Select's 'Marzi' Web Series Online | Read Details

Online illegal piracy website, 123Movies has done it again. The website has now leaked the entire Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra starrer, Marzi on the internet. The website is notorious for distributing copyright material and allowing users to download them from the internet illegally. Such illegal downloads make the creators suffer in terms of profits from the show or movie.

Voot Select’s Marzi illegally leaked

Unfortunately, the online piracy website, 123Movies has illegally leaked the Marzi on the internet. The entire series has been made available for a free download by the masked men behind the illegal piracy website. This has cost the makers of Marzi a huge loss in terms of viewership.

What is Marzi about?

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Suhaas Ahuja, Aahana Kumra, Marzi follows the story of a woman who goes on a date. However, the night changes her life forever when she finds herself stuck in a rape case. Society does not believe her and the truth is being tossed around.

Marzi is the remake of UK based hit show, Liar. According to many reviews, the series is a thrilling adventure that will keep you entertained. The lead actors, Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra, have been gaining a lot of appreciation from the audience for their performance. The series is available on Voot Select’s online platform for viewers. The series is six episodes long and each episode goes on for roughly 40 minutes.

Check out Marzi’s trailer here

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

