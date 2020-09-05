Masaba Gupta And Neena Gupta Answer Fun Questions As They Play 'Never Have I Ever'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta and fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta has been making headlines for all good reasons. And now as their show titled Masaba Masaba released, the duo has been receiving heaps of praises for their acting skills and storyline. Neena and Masaba recently went on to answer some fun questions as they played 'Never Have I Ever' and shared the video on their social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Netflix shared a video of them playing 'Never Have I Ever' where they go on to answer some fun questions. One of the questions asked was if they have ever stalked anyone on social media, replying to that, Masaba said yes, and did so nearly eight times a day. And Neena said that she does not stalk but she gets stalked.

Another question was if they ever lied to their parents about being hungover and to which Masaba quickly revealed that she has never as her mother always gets to know about it, while Neena replies with an ‘I have’. Further on, the duo went on to agree about peeing in a swimming pool when they were small. The next question asked was if they have ever gone skinny dipping to which they both answered with an ‘I haven’t’ and Masaba even said that she would love to try it. Watch the video below:

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and comments. Some of the users went on to praise the duo for being honest with their questions, while some lauded the two for their bond. One of the users wrote, “Both of you are so lovely and real!”, while the other one wrote, “Masaba ‘The Real’ ♥ï¸”. Take a look at a few comments below:

About the show

Masaba Masaba is a fictionalised version of the real-life story of the fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In the Netflix Original series, along with Masaba and Neena, the series also features a bunch of celebrities such as Satyadeep Mishra, Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, Gajraj Rao, Suchitra Pillai. The show Masaba Masaba released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the viewers.

