Neena Gupta Shares A Stunning Post Of Herself; Says 'Taking Hot Mess To The Next Level!'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 27, 2020, to participate in ‘Taking the hot mess to the next level’. In the post, Neena shows a glimpse of her in a messy room and she seems to be trying on several outfits. Fans are sure going to be left stunned on seeing this quirky side of the actor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neena shared a picture of her in a lovely saree. She can be seen sporting a cream coloured saree with quirky prints. She also completed the saree with a green blouse and opted for bun hairdo and minimal makeup. One can also notice several outfits scattered all around the room.

She also wrote, “Taking Hot Mess to the next level! @Masabagupta” She also went on to nominate, Gajraj Rao, Guneet Monga, Soni Razdan, Sagari Nayak, Maanvi Gagroo, Anushka Rajan and many more. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, Neena has been going all out to promote her upcoming series titled “Masaba Masaba” which also marks the debut of her daughter Masaba. The show is a fictionalized version of their life and it is mainly based on the life of Masaba. The actor recently shared a video of Masaba’s #OwnYourHotMess challenge.

In the video, Masaba goes on to talk about how her life has been and also about the challenge. Along with the post, Neena also revealed on how to take the #HotMess challenge. For the challenge, one must post an image of themselves, in their incomplete, messy element on their social media handle. And must also use the hashtag #OwnYourHotMess and #MasabaOnNetflix. Take a look at the post below.

About the show

Masaba Masaba is a fictionalized version of the true-life story of the fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In the Netflix Original series, along with Masaba and Neena, the series also stars a bunch of several celebs such as Satyadeep Mishra, Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, Gajraj Rao, Suchitra Pillai, among others, and Masaba Gupta will play the lead roles. The trailer of Masaba Masaba released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the viewers.

