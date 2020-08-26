Neena Gupta Reveals Her Daughter Was The Biggest Factor Behind Her Marriage

Neena Gupta revealed that Masaba was the biggest reason behind her wedding with Vivek Mehra. The actor has been married to Vivek for over 12 years now. She revealed what for her was the most important thing before tying the knot with Vivek or anyone for that matter.

Neena Gupta talks about her marriage

Actor Neena Gupta spoke to Pinkvilla recently and told the portal that if it had not been for her daughter, she would not have gotten married to her husband. The actor revealed that it was essential for her that any man that she brought into her life must be nice to Masaba and that she likes him as well. Neena Gupta further told the portal that no matter how much she loved or desired a man, she would not have ever decided to be in a relationship with anyone if they had a problem with her daughter.

Neena further added, “It’s very important that Masaba likes who she is with and vice versa”. Neena Gupta had Masaba with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards out of wedlock. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother until 2008 when she got married to Vivek Mehra.

Earlier in January, Neena Gupta had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that if she could go back in time, she would change certain things in her life. The actor revealed to the portal that if she could change something in the past, she would not have a child outside wedlock. She further added that it is because she feels every child needs both parents.

Neena Gupta further told the portal that she had always been honest with Masaba, so it did not affect their relationship. However, the actor feels that Masaba did suffer not having a father figure in her life. Neena Gupta had revealed that she has a normal mother and daughter relationship with Masaba and they advise each other most of the time.

The two will next be seen in a Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The series is based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and is a sneak peek into her life. Both Masaba and Neena Gupta would be playing themselves in the series.

Details about 'Masaba Masaba'

Netflix describes the show as the story of a real-life mom-daughter duo, Neena and Masaba Gupta. The two are playing themselves in the series and it is fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film. It will premiere on Netflix on August 28. The show is written and directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi’s banner Viniyard Films.

