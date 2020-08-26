When Neena Gupta Asked For Work On Instagram & Priyanka Chopra Was 'inspired'; See Post

In July 2017, Neena Gupta shared her portrait on Instagram and asked for work. Neena was seen in The Threshold, in 2015. After which, the actor was roped in for the 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

When Neena asked for work on Instagram

Sharing the portrait, Neena Gupta wrote, "I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking for good parts to play." Soon after, her daughter, Masaba Gupta reposted her picture and penned a lengthy caption. Her heartwarming message for Neena Gupta read, "My mother put up this post on her Instagram today. I mean, my 62yr old national award-winning mother. She told me I must always work .. no matter what .. it keeps you from getting old."

The fashion designer continued that Neena Gupta told her that the people in the industry did not write for women of her age anymore. Masaba expressed, "I don't think anyone can replicate what she did for TV anymore.. she complains that she can't do PR .. but says I do good work, that's my PR".

"Time and again we've spoken about how whatever she asks for ... in due time, she gets... But that's the magic of a pure heart. The universe just can't refuse you... the only advice I have the guts to give her is.. don't work with anyone who won't respect you, at this age, that's the bare minimum & it's a strange strange industry she's in... the advice she gives me in return is.. 'whatever you do, free ka PR mat khaana, your only someone's kid/wife/niece/sister for this long," wrote Masaba Gupta as she continued to express about her mother, Neena Gupta's work.

Masaba Gupta concluded by saying, "Prove yourself. WORK. Walk the talk & fly Neena Gupta." While her post garnered massive attention on the internet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also quick to notice it. She dropped a comment which read, "Inspired". A lot of fans gushed to hail Neena Gupta's dedication and her love for her work.

Masaba Masaba on Netflix

Neena Gupta has been a part of a slew of movies and web series. She was last seen in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is now gearing up for the upcoming series, Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The makers of the show recently dropped the trailer which received a thumbs up from the audience.

