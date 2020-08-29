'Masaba Masaba' To 'Lucifer': Top 10 Trending Netflix Shows In India To Watch This Weekend

Earlier this year, digital streaming platform Netflix launched a feature to check the list of top 10 shows and movies which are trending in India. From much-loved FRIENDS to Lucifer, numerous series and flicks have been trending during this time. So, we have listed the top 10 among them for you to binge-watch on Netflix this weekend. Read on:

What to watch this weekend on Netflix: Check out the top 10

Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba is the latest web series that has been trending on Netflix. It revolves around the stars Neena Gupta and her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The duo team up to play a fictionalised version of themselves. Released on August 28, 2020, the six-episode series has garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the viewers alike.

Class of 83

Class of 83 is an adaptation of a book by the same name. The 2020 action drama movie revolves around the life of a policeman, who gets demoted. However, he plans to train five foolhardy students as assassins and plots risky revenge against police corruption. Class of 83 stars Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in supporting roles.

Friends

Friends is a comedy series starring an ensemble cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry in the lead roles. Set in the backdrop of 1990s Manhattan, the story revolves around six friends in their mid-20s. They wade through various situations to learn about life, career, and relationships.

365 Days

365 Days is a Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes directorial. The 2020 Polish erotic drama movie revolves around the life of a young Warsaw woman, who lives with a dominant man as she wants her to fall for him. Starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Seiklucka in the lead roles, 365 Days garnered worldwide attention upon its release on Netflix.

Lucifer

Lucifer follows the life of the Devil, Lucifer Morningstar, as he abandons hell for staying in Los Angeles. He runs a nightclub there. The fantasy series is trending on the digital streaming platform, where fans cannot get enough of the first part of the latest season. Recently, the makers of Lucifer released its fifth season.

Money Heist

A perfect blend of crime, drama and action has made Money Heist one of the most loved shows in the country. Featuring 4 seasons, the Spanish drama series garnered immense recognition from the critics when it first started in 2017. During this time, Money Heist’s characters have also become everyone’s favourite.

Bulbbul

The Anvita Dutt-directorial stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Rahul Bose in lead roles. The thriller movie is set in the backdrop of 1880s Bengal Presidency. It garnered appreciation for the performance of Dimri.

The Sleepover

The Sleepover is an action-comedy flick. The Trish Sie-directorial stars Sadie Stanley, Cree Cicchino, Ken Marino, Maxwell Simkins, among others, in pivotal roles. The 2020 movie garnered mixed reviews from the viewers.

Project Power

Project Power is a superhero movie starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback in lead roles. It revolves around a drug dealer, who teams up with a cop and former soldier for stopping the distribution of a superpower pill. Upon its release on Netflix, Project Power garnered appreciation for the stars’ performances.

Dark Desire

Dark Desire features Maite Perroni, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavón, Alejandro Speitzer, and Erik Hayser in the lead roles. The Mexican thriller drama series garnered a positive response. Upon its success, the makers are prepped up for its second season, which will come out in 2021.

