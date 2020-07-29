Michele Morrone Says He Got A 'lot Of Attention' Post The Success Of '365 DNI'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Michele Morrone, who shot to prominence with his work in 365 DNI, spoke about how his life changed post the film’s success. In the interview, Michele Morrone remarked that he had expected 365 DNI to work well with the audience in Poland and Great Britain because it was released at the cinemas there. However, the actor added, that he was shocked to learn that 365 DNI proved to be a massive hit across borders.

Also Read | '365 DNI' Lead Actor Michele Morrone Confirms That The Film Will Return For A Sequel

I am the same person I was before: Michele Morrone

Reminiscing the day 365 DNI released in theatres, Michele Morrone shared that he went to bed with only 700K subscribers on Instagram and woke up to a whopping 2.2 million followers. The actor mentioned that he got a lot of attention and was also a part of several commercial applications. Michele remarked that despite all the achievements, he is the same person he was 10 years ago.

Also Read | Does Laura Die In '365 DNI'? Here Is The Character's Fate In The Film And The Books

Singer Duffy slams 365 DNI

Last month, singer Anne Duffy penned an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, requesting the streaming giant to remove the film 365 Days, as it eroticises 'sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape'. In her letter, Duffy mentioned that movies of such sort, should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be commercialised in this manner. Adding to the same, Anne Duffy penned that her own experiences of being 'kidnapped and drugged' prompted her to author the letter.

Also Read | Michele Morrone's Photos On Instagram That Remind One Of 365 DNI's Don Massimo

Duffy wrote that victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and yet, Netflix describes the movie as 'erotic drama', which compels her to speak on their (survivors) behalf. In her letter, Duffy mentioned that she couldn't imagine how Netflix could overlook the insensitivity and danger the film comes with. Speaking about her own experiences of being trafficked, Duffy revealed that she was lucky to come away with her life, however, many people have not been so lucky.

Also Read | '365 DNI' Lead Actor Michele Morrone Confirms That The Film Will Return For A Sequel

All about 365 DNI

Starring Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka and Bronislaw Wroclawski in the leading roles, the story of 365 DNI revolves around the life of Massimo, who is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura, who is a sales director. The story gets further interesting as Sicily tries to save Laura's relationship. Helmed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, 365 DNI also stars Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska and Grazyna Szapolowska in prominent roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.