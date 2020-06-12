Michele Morrone's Photos On Instagram That Remind One Of 365 DNI's Don Massimo

Michele Morrone is a renowned actor and singer from Italy. He gained immense popularity with his role in 365 Days. Helmed by Barbara Bialowas, the Polish erotic drama features him alongside Anna-Maria Sielucka in the lead roles.

Michele Morrone is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fanbase with over 2.3 million followers on Instagram. He engages with his fans by updating them about his latest albums and projects. The actor posts his pictures regularly. So, we have compiled some of Michele Morrone’s social media photos that will remind you of 365 Days’ Don Massimo. Take a look.

Michele Morrone's Instagram photos

Michele Morrone has shared a series of monochrome photos on his official Instagram account. While some of them feature Michele Morrene’s bare chest, the others are a part of the 365 Days movie poster and stills. In most of the actor’s social media photos, he has donned a formal outfit. He has sported a dark shaded blazer with a crisp white shirt. The actor’s moustache and beard are accentuating his look. In many pictures, he is also visible holding a cigarette in his mouth.

About Michele Morrone's 365 Days

365 Days or 365 Dni is an adaptation of Blanka Lipinska’s first novel of a trilogy. The story follows a young woman, who is in a bizarre relationship as she falls for a dominant man with a dangerous lifestyle. He grants her 365 days to fall in love with him. The erotic romantic movie premiered on February 7, 2020, on Netflix and gained popularity across the world. 365 DNI is the newest addition on Netflix India’s stream of films. But due to its large fan following the fans have been demanding to know about the movie’s sequel.

The plot of the film

365 Days deals with the life of Laura when the head of a mafia gang kidnaps her. He informs her that his father was shot by their enemies. Later on, he gives Laura 365 days to fall for him. As she is falling head over heels in love with Don Massimo, the duo decides to marry before Laura goes out to buy a wedding dress for herself. However, their life takes a different turn when Don Massimo’s friend and trustee Mario gets to know that the enemy mafia is planning to kill his fiancé, which follows the story ahead.

