Does Laura Die In '365 DNI'? Here Is The Character's Fate In The Film And The Books

Netflix’s 365 DNI has been trending since the release of the movie on the platform. 365 DNI is a Polish erotic film that released in international theatres on February 7, 2020. However, the film's claim to fame came when it arrived on Netflix on June 7, 2020. After watching the film, a lot of viewers began to wonder, 'does Laura die in 365 DNI?' Read on to know about what happened to Laura in the 365 DNI ending, explained.

365 DNI ending

The lead actors Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka’s chemistry was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans. Surprisingly, the film ended on a cliffhanger. Here is 365 DNI ending.

By the end of the film, Massimo’s roguish plan to kidnap Laura and give her 365 days to fall in love with him works. Massimo and Laura are played by Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka respectively. Laura is all enamoured and set to walk down the aisle with Massimo. This is when fans also discover that Laura is pregnant with Massimo’s child.

However, in one of the final sequences of the film, we see Laura with her friend Olga in a car. She is being driven home to Massimo after she has shopped for her wedding dress. It is revealed to the audiences that an assassination attempt is being planned. Mario who is Massimo’s consigliere tries to call him and inform about the possible assassination plan.

As Laura’s black SUV enters a coastal tunnel, we are shown that Mario finally catches up to Massimo in his Sicilian fortress. Massimo is informed of the incident and he collapses on the ground in utter shock and pain. Laura’s car never comes out of the tunnel.

365 DNI ending explained: Does Laura die in 365 DNI?

It is very unclear if Laura is really dead as the ending is left ambiguous. Were assassins waiting in the tunnel? The book gives a clue. It is well known that the film 365 DNI is based on book one of the trilogy written by polish writer Blanks Lipińska.

Book two of the series Ten Dzién picks up exactly where 365 DNI left off. Laura apparently survives the assassination attempt and continues on her mission to marry and start a family with Massimo. However, Laura Biel once again gets kidnapped after the wedding, and this time the kidnapper is Marcelo "Nacho" Matos, who is from a rival Sicilian mafia family.

Hence, there will most likely be a sequel to the 365 DNI film. And Laura Biel, being the leading lady of the book series and the film, will live on. However, what will become of Laura and Massimo’s relationship is a mystery for the film’s fans, while the readers of the series can know their fate through the books.

