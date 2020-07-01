'365 DNI' Lead Actor Michele Morrone Confirms That The Film Will Return For A Sequel

In this time of lockdown, OTT platforms have become one of the major sources of entertainment for people. Several OTT platforms have been releasing new content for their users. Some time ago Netflix also released an erotic romance-drama film titled 365 DNI.

This movie has been loved by fans and has been in the top 10 of Netflix list for quite a long time. Recently, actor Michele Morrone confirmed that he will be seen reprising his role in the sequel to Netflix erotic thriller 365 DNI. Read here to know more about it.

Michele Morrone on working on a sequel to 365 DNI

29-year-old actor Michele Morrone plays the role of mafia boss Massimo from the Torricelli family. In the film, he is seen kidnapping the lead actor Laura played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka and the duo's chemistry was loved by fans. This film is based on the first novel in a series of three books and fans have been expecting to see the sequel films to the hit release. Here is what he had to say about him working in the sequel of 365 DNI.

The Italian actor talked to a fan on an online platform, during which he confirmed that there will be a sequel to the erotic romance-drama and it will be involving him. This clip was then got by a media house in which he expressed that the makers of 365 DNI and he are going to start shooting the second part of the film.

The actor then added that due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film's sequel will be delayed. He also mentioned that there is no fixed date set for the release of the film. But one thing is for sure that the film will be made.

What to expect in the 365 DNI sequel?

The end of the film leaves fans on a cliff hanger whether Massimo's lady love comes out of the tunnel or not. In the second 365 DNI book, the story picks up from the point that reveals that the lead's whole family has been abducted by the rival family. The sequel of the film might show how Massimo gets Laura to safety by doing his best. Other than this, it is also reported that the second part of the book might show Massimo and Laura getting married.

Furthermore in the third novel shows Laura getting pregnant with Massimo's child. The book then takes a dark turn as Laura is shot and he Massimo has to decide between saving the baby or saving his lady love. It can only be speculated whether the makers of the film decide to make the films along the same lines as the novels. There also is a possibility that the last two novels might be merged into one and a film will be made accordingly.

