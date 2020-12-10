Milind Soman Proves He Has A Never-dying Love For Suits Since 1996; See Picture

Actor Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to share a comparison picture highlighting how much he loves wearing suits. He has made a collage out of his most recent picture and a throwback photograph from 1996. He has also indicated through the caption that he loves wearing suits and his love for it has remained constant over the years. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they believe he has aged like fine wine.

Milind Soman can slay in a suit at any age

Actor Milind Soman recently put up a collage picture of himself, taking the internet by storm instantly. In the picture posted, he is seen in two different avatars, one of which is from his younger days. In both the pictures, he is seen wearing a graceful smile across his lips which has the ability to captivate everyone.

In the first picture, Milind Soman is seen wearing a classic tuxedo while attending a party. The still is from his 1996 serial where he played the character, Pedro. He is spotted wearing a black bowtie with the tux along with a golden brooch on the lapel. His hair has been set up well while he dons a clean-shaven look. In the second and more-recent picture, Milind Soman is seen wearing a simple black suit with a proper tie. He has paired the suit with a dark blue shirt and a plum coloured tie. His hair has been left messy with light, trimmed beard and pair of glasses which have been taken off.

In the comments section of the post, Milind Soman has spoken about his love for suits and how it has grown over the years. He has written that the first still is from his first Hindi series, Margarita, where he played the character, Pedro. The second picture is from New Jersey where he has been working on the show Metro Park. Have a look at the post from Milind Soman’s Instagram.

Milind Soman has received a lot of compliments in the comments section. A few people have spoken highly of his style while others have complimented his current look as they believe he looks better now. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Milind Soman Instagram

