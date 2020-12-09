Milind Soman Rejoices As His Book 'Made In India' Wins Popular Choice Award At BLF 2020

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman recently shared an appreciation post for fans who have been showing immense love for his book 'Made in India: A Memoir.' The actor shared a series of videos on Instagram and informed that the memoir won the popular choice award for 2020 at the Bengaluru Literature Festival.

Milind Soman's book wins at the Bangalore Literature Festival

While sharing the video, the actor recalled the time when he had to sign “thousands and thousands of books” for the readers. He thanked his fans for reading and voting the book for the category. Apart from expressing his gratitude, Milind also further mentioned that he had a tough time writing the book as he finds it difficult recalling events in life. The actor even thanked his co-writer, Roopa Rai, for her constant help and guidance. “Made in India - a memoir, published by @penguinindia this year, won the popular choice award for 2020 at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, love, and a big thank you to all who read and voted 🥳 it was difficult to write this book, I have such a bad memory, but toughest was personally signing thousands and thousands of books 😄 thank you @roopa.pai you are amazing, literally and otherwise.”

Milind’s wife Ankita was the first one to congratulate the actor and wrote, “Congratulations once again.” This year a Popular Choice award was allocated through a special reader-based jury, selected on the basis of an online poll that is open to readers across the world. The readers voted 'Made in India: A Memoir' as the winner under this category. Additionally, an annual award is presented for Literary Achievement in Kannada, celebrating the work and contribution of Kannada writers to the language. In 2020, it was awarded to writer Vaidehi.

The Atta Galatta prizes for English-language writing were instituted in 2015, accepting translations and self-published books as well. The literature festival will be held on 12 and 13 December at the Bangalore International Centre and also be live-streamed. Meanwhile, the Paurashpur actor who is currently in New Delhi took to his Twitter handle to share that he has taken his seventh COVID-19 test amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The fitness enthusiast tested negative for the test. He wrote, "local authorities are asking to take a test now before almost every trip between cities and countries." [sic] Soman was in Darjeeling before traveling to New Delhi.

