Castlevania Season 3 Cast, Plot Details, And Latest Updates For Fans Of The Netflix Show

Castlevania is an adult animated web television series based on a Japanese video game that premiered on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. The famous animated series now has its 3rd Season out and it is the longest yet the most action-packed season of the show yet. Castlevania Season 3 also keeps getting praised by fans and critics for its storyline and production. Read ahead to know all about Castlevania Season 3 in the article below:

Castlevania Season 3 cast

Castlevania still has its main characters in place since season 1 as the show is shown in continuation. Take a look at the lead Castlevania Season 3 cast:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

Actor Richard Armitage voices the character of Trevor Belmont in the show. He is one of the most important Castlevania Season 3 cast. Richard's character Trevor is the only living member of the Belmont clan, which is an excommunicated clan. Richard Armitage is an English television and theatre actor.

James Callis as Adrian Alucard Tepe

James Callis voices the character of Adrian Alucard Tepe in the show. Adrain is the son of Dracula and Lisa Tepes and seeks to protect humans from his father. He is also one of the lead Castlevania Season 3 cast. James is an English actor who is well known for being in Battlespace Galactica.

Graham McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes

Graham McTavish plays the role of Vlad Dracula Tepes in the show. Vlad is the lead antagonist in the Castlevania Season 3 cast, he has sworn vengeance over all living beings on Earth. Graham is a Scottish actor who is known for being in the Hobbit series.

Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Isaac

Adetokumboh M'Cormack plays the role of Isaac on the show. Issac is a devil forge master and loyalist of Dracula who helps him win his battles. Issac is a side character in Castlevania Season 3 cast. Adetokumboh McCormack is known for his show Lost and Heroes.

Castlevania Season 3 Plot

Castlevania Season 3 plot is one of the best one yet from all the seasons and is action-packed. At the end of season 2, fans saw Trevor and Alucard separating but still hoped that they would make it back together. The first episode of season 3 showcases Alucard missing Trevor and Sypha and he feels like is he is going insane.

Now that Dracula is dead (season 2), Castlevania Season 3 plot showcases a freer Castlevania and also shows that its people are happy. Now the show focuses more on the personal adventures of the main characters. Fans see a few of Alucard's stories connecting with others but they are more individually based.

Alucard also receives some new guests who claim to be Dracula's slaves and ask Alcurd to teach them his ways. After a while, unsatisfied, they vow to kill him. Sypha and Trevor have fun adventures and their story is the lighter one in Castlevania Season 3. Hector also goes through a lot of suffering on the show.

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Castlevania Season 3 already released back in March 2020. Castlevania Season 3 release date was March 5, 2020. Netflix dropped all the episodes together on the same day for the viewers.

Castlevania Season 3 Latest Updates

Many internet users have reported that Castlevania will be renewed for Season 4. Netflix confirmed the same on Twitter. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Castlevania's Instagram

