'Trinkets' Cast: Find Out Which Actors Play Elodie, Moe And Tabitha On The Netflix Show

Trinkets is an American teen drama series that is based on a novel by Kirsten Smith. The show is created by Smith, Amy Andelson, and Emily Meyer and it released on Netflix on June 14, 2019. Let's take a closer look at Trinkets cast:

Trinkets cast - Lead actors

Brianna Hildebrand as Elodie Davis

Actor Brianna Hildebrand plays the role of Elodie Davis in 'Trinkets'. Elodie is an awkward teenager who moves from New Mexico to Portland, Oregon, to live with her father who has recently re-married. She has trouble making bonds and is very upset about her mother. Moe and Tabitha are her best friends. Brianna Hildebrand is an known for her role in Deadpool.

Kiana Madeira as Moe Truax

Kiana Madeira plays the role of Moe Truax in 'Trinkets'. She is Elodie's favourite friend and is academically talented. She is also from a poor family and has many issues to deal with and finds it hard to trust people around her. This is Kiana Madeira's first big project.

Quintessa Swindell as Tabitha Foster

Quintessa Swindell plays the role of Tabitha Foster in is an important part from among the cast of 'Trinkets'. She is Moe and Elodie's best friend. Tabitha is a kleptomaniac who comes from a wealthy family and has trouble with her people skills. She is also trying to make people around her happy. This is also Quintessa Swindell's first big project.

Brandon Butler as Brady Finch

Actor Brandon Butler plays the role of Brady Finch in 'Trinkets'. Brady is Tabitha's abusive boyfriend and the couple keeps patching and breaking up in the show. Brandon Butler is very well known for his role in 13 Reasons Why.

Larry Sullivan as Doug Davis

Actor Larry Sullivan plays the role of Doug Davis who is Elodis' father in 'Trinkets'. He is the one who asks Elodie to go to Shoplifters anonymous meeting, where she meets Tabitha and Moe. Larry Sullivan is an American actor who is well known for his work in Will and Grace.

Trinkets cast - Supporting actors

Henry Zaga as Luca Novak

Actor Henry Zaga plays the role of Luca Novak in 'Trinkets'. He is Tabitha's love interest and was previously involved with Sabine. Henry Zaga is very famous for his role in Brazilian films.

Katrina Cunningham as Sabine

Actor Katrina Cunningham plays the role of Sabine and is one of the most disliked Trinkets characters. She was previously dating Luca on the show. Katrina Cunningham is an American model and dancer.

Also Read | How to find all anime on Netflix? A simple 4-step guide using category codes

Linden Ashby as Whit Foster

Actor Linden Ashby plays the role of Whit Foster in the show. He is one of the beloved Trinkets characters and is Tabitha's father. Linden Ashby is well known for being on the show Teen Wolf.

Also Read | Castlevania Season 3 cast, plot details, and latest updates for fans of the Netflix show

Trinkets fun facts

Who is Tabitha's mom on Trinkets?

Lori Foster is Tabitha's mother on the show, she is played by Joy Bryant. Lori is always consumed by her online presence and often neglects her daughter.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflix's comedy film 'Upstate', will co-write with John August

Are Trinkets actors queer?

Yes, a few characters from the show are queer and from the LGBTQ community, as publically expressed. For example, Katrina Cunningham is reportedly non-binary. Even Quintessa Swindellis is gender fluid.

Also Read | Netflix's Black Earth Rising a sensational hit in post-BLM wave, fans heap praise

Promo Pic Credit: Trinkets' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.