Ryan Reynolds To Star In Netflix's Comedy Film 'Upstate', Will Co-write With John August

Ryan Reynolds will be collaborating with Netflix for a new project. The actor will be partnering once again with the OTT platform for a fresh original comedy movie titled as Upstate. It will be his third venture with the streaming service.

Ryan Reynolds to feature in and co-write Netflix’s Upstate

According to Deadline, Netflix has cut a deal with Ryan Reynolds to star in their original feature comedy movie Upstate. John August will pen down the project along with Reynolds, who will also work as a co-writer on the film. Both August and Reynolds will serve as executive producers on the upcoming Netflix comedy movie.

The actor will bankroll it under his Maximum Effort production banner. Details about the project, its plot, budget and additional cast are currently under wraps as it is in the early development stage. There is also no news on who will direct the movie.

Upstate will mark the reunion between Ryan Reynolds and John August after more than a decade. They previously worked together in the 2017-released The Nines. The science fiction psychological thriller movie was written and directed by August, with Reynolds appearing in three different characters. The movie also stars Hope Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Elle Fanning, among others, in pivotal roles.

Ryan Reynolds previously led the cast of 6 Underground (2019), directed by Michael Bay, for Netflix. The actor will also appear in the action thriller comedy film, Red Notice, which co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is said to be one of the most expensive projects for the OTT platform. The movie was under filming before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John August is coming fresh off the success of Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, for which he wrote the screenplay with director Guy Richie. The movie grossed more than $1 billion at the global box-office. August penned down the screenplay for films like Charlie’s Angels, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Dark Shadows. He has frequently worked with director Tim Burton.

Ryan Reynolds has garnered worldwide recognition after his performance as Wade Wilson in Deadpool. He then appeared in popular films like The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Deadpool 2, and also voiced the titular character in Detective Pikachu. The actor’s upcoming projects include Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, co-starring Samuel L. Jackson. He could reprise his Marvel comics character in a third Deadpool movie.

