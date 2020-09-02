'Good Bones' Actor Mina Starsiak’s Brother Gets Emotional About Her Pregnancy

The fans of the show Good Bones which stars Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine may be geared up for some sentimental episodes ahead. In March earlier this year, Mina had taken to her social media account to announce her second pregnancy. The home reno expert also shared the happy news with her close family and friends. The latest episode of Good Bones will see the moment when Mina shares the news with her brother Tad. The upcoming episodes are expected to take fans on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

Also Read: Good Bones' Cast: All The Burning Questions About The Cast Answered

Mina Starsiak breaks the news of her pregnancy to her brother

The episode is expected to give the viewers some bitter-sweet emotions as Tad will have an emotional reaction to the news. The interaction will take place after Tad and Mina will be at their site to try to raise the property value. Mina will seize the opportunity to reveal the news to Tad in the most low-key yet hilarious manner. She will hint to him that she will be 'tired for a very long time.' When Tad realizes the same, he goes on to hug her and also tears down. Tad will also reveal that he never expected this to happen while talking about his sister's 'miracle pregnancy'.

Also Read: Good Bones' Cast: Karen Laine, Mina Starsiak, Tad Starsiak & Other Characters Of The Show

Mina Starsiak's struggle with infertility

The news will come rather as a surprise to Tad as Mina has had a battle with infertility before this pregnancy. Mina had last year shared a hard-hitting post wherein she had revealed that the doctors had revealed to her that the second round of IVF would not be successful and that she will only be able to carry her next child with the help of a donor egg. The news came as a disappointing one to Mina as she wanted to conceive her second child without the involvement of a 'third party.' She also revealed to People's Magazine that she was also told by the doctors that she has less than one percent of a chance in conceiving.

Also Read: Sohum Shah All Set To Play A Cop In Reema Kagti's Upcoming Web Series

Hence, it was nothing less than a miracle when Mina became pregnant with her second child which is due this month. Mina and her husband Steve Hawk are also parents to their two-year-old son Jack. The couple announced the news on their social media with a delightful Toy Story themed post wherein Jack's illustration can be seen with the words, 'Big Brother' above him. Take a look at the post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.